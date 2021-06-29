Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor to skip theatres, opts for direct-OTT release via Disney Hotstar

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s long-delayed Tamil thriller Doctor is said to have finally opted for direct-to-OTT release. As per reports, Doctor will skip theatres and release directly on Disney Hotstar.

Doctor has been eyeing a theatrical release since last year. However, the release has been stalled for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As per a report by Let’s OTT, Disney Hotstar has acquired the rights of Doctor and it will be dubbed and released in three more languages.

Doctor has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who rose to fame with Nayanthara starrer Kolamavu Kokila. He teams up with Sivakarthikeyan for the first time.

Tipped to be an action comedy, the film marks the Tamil debut of Priyanka Mohan. “It is an action comedy; one half of the film will take place in Chennai and the other half will be set in Goa. The reason we titled it Doctor is because the film has elements that are related to doctors. Siva will sport a new look and has knocked off some kilos, too,” Nelson was quoted in a report by Times of India.

Nelson has revealed that he and Siva go back a long way. They’ve known each other for close to 14 years. “Siva and I go back a long way; we’ve known each other for almost 14 years now. We’ve always wanted to work together. This script began as a small idea and I soon developed it. He liked the story and things fell in place. I am super happy to work with my friends Siva and Anirudh again,” Nelson added.

Doctor, which has been jointly produced by KJR Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions, has music by Anirudh Ravichander.





