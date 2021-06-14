Sivakarthikeyan shares a glimpse of his home garden, fans call him an 'inspiration'

Actor Sivakarthikeyan took to Twitter to give fans a glimpse of his home garden in which he’s growing vegetables and leafy greens. As soon as he shared images of the garden, netizens lauded his initiative.

Sharing the pictures, Sivakarthikeyan wrote in Tamil: “From my home garden.”





In a Facebook post, Sivakarthikeyan shared a video in which he spoke about his garden. He said: “I have been growing a few vegetables and leafy greens as well. My dream is to make it bigger and extend it further. I know it will take some time. I will again do a video soon. Stay safe and take care everyone."

He also revealed in the video that he put together the garden just before the beginning of the first lockdown last year.

Many fans of Sivakarthikeyan took to Twitter to share his pictures.

Many fans hope Sivakarthikeyan's initiative would inspire others to follow suit.

On the career-front, Sivakarthikeyan currently awaits the release of upcoming Tamil action-thriller Doctor. He also awaits the release of upcoming Tamil science-fiction thriller Ayalaan. Tipped to be a film centered on a lost alien who finds a friend in Sivakarthikeyan’s character, the film has been directed by Ravi Kumar.





Rumoured to have been shelved a year ago, Ayalaan was revived after it went back on the floors this year in February.

24 AM Studios, the makers of the film, earlier this year shared a picture from the sets and wrote on its Twitter page: “Happy to have kick started the last two schedules of our production no 5 after a brief gap; starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Ravi Kumar. Thanks to all those who supported us throughout.”

The film features Rakul Preet Singh as an astronomer. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens next year. Isha Koppikar, who returns to Tamil cinema after two decades, will be seen playing an assassin in the movie.

