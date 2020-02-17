Happy Birthday Sivakarthikeyan: 5 films of the actor one should watch to appreciate his talent

regional-movies

Sivakarthikeyan’s rise to stardom – from a quintessential TV show host to one of the leading stars – is quite an exciting journey in itself. From playing the hero’s friend to becoming a bankable star with a strong fan base, Sivakarthikeyan has come a long way. On the occasion of his 34th birthday, we take a look at five films from his career to truly appreciate his talent.

Ethir Neechal

After playing Dhanush’s friend in 3, Sivakarthikeyan’s first shot at stardom came in the form of Ethir Neechal, which was directed by RS Durai Senthil Kumar and produced by Dhanush. The film saw Siva play a character called Kunjithapadam, who fights all odds to participate in Chennai marathon to prove his worth. The film cemented Siva as a star but more importantly as an actor with impeccable and effortless comic timing which eventually became his forte.

Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam

The film, which was one of the biggest blockbusters in Siva’s career, marked his maiden collaboration with director Ponram. Despite garnering mixed response from critics, the film went on to click at the box office thanks to the overall entertainment value. The film helped Siva penetrate into the masses, especially in tier B and C cities of Tamil Nadu.

Kaaki Sattai

Even though mounted as a regular commercial entertainer, Kaaki Sattai allowed Sivakarthikeyan to expand his potential and try his hands at an action-based script. The film saw Siva play a cop for the first time in his career. In several of his interviews during the film’s release, he had said it’s a character very close to his heart because his late father was a policeman; therefore, it was special to don the khaki. The film proved that Siva could do a lot more than comedy.

Remo

Bakkiyaraj Kannan directed Remo, which featured Sivakarthikeyan in the disguise of a nurse, can be easily written off as a cheesy romantic comedy. But the film deserves a mention when we talk about Siva’s versatility, and his efforts to try something out of the box, needs to be commended. The film was proof to Sivakarthikeyan’s ability to experiment within mainstream cinema. Unfortunately, the film didn’t click at the box-office despite taking a terrific opening.

Velaikkaran

Velaikkaran, directed by Mohan Raja, saw Sivakarthikeyan take on adulteration in the food industry. Audiences lapped up the film as it shone the spotlight on a very relevant issue and made a strong impact without getting preachy. When such star-studded films take up a burning issue, they tend to get very message-heavy, but Velaikkaran was an exception as it dealt the subject in the most sensible fashion. The movie was a box-office hit.

