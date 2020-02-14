Sivakarthikeyan to play triple role in sci-fi film Ayalaan: report

regional-movies

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 18:04 IST

Actor Sivakarthikeyan will be seen playing triple roles in upcoming Tamil science-fiction film Ayalaan, according to reports. As per a Times of India report, Siva will be seen playing three roles in Ayalaan, and each character will have a connection with the other.

Earlier, Siva had played dual roles in his film Rajini Murugan, which went on to be a blockbuster at the box office. Rumoured to have been shelved a year ago, Ayalaan was revived after it went back on the floors last week.

24 AM Studios, the makers of the film, recently shared a picture from the sets and wrote on its twitter page: “Happy to have kick started the last two schedules of our production no 5 after a brief gap; starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Ravi Kumar. Thanks to all those who supported us throughout.”

The film, being directed by Ravikumar, features Rakul Preet Singh as an astronomer. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens next year. Isha Koppikar, who returns to Tamil cinema after two decades, will be seen playing an assassin in the movie.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim is emotional as he watches his camaraderie with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz blushes as he tells her ‘I like you’

Ravikumar had spent over a year on the film’s pre-production. The film took a lot of time to materialise due to the exhaustive research work. It has already been confirmed that the film will have music by double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who has even agreed to croon the opening song of the album.

Recently, Sivakarthikeyan revealed that he has decided to forego his remuneration for the project. He also confirmed that he will reunite for Ravi Kumar for another project to make up for the time lost on this project.

Last seen on screen in superhero film Hero which bombed at the box-office, Sivakarthikeyan also has Tamil comedy Doctor in his kitty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more