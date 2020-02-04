Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-fi film with Ravikumar titled Ayalaan

regional-movies

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming Tamil science-fiction film, which was rumoured to be shelved over a year ago, has been titled Ayalaan, its makers have announced. AR Rahman, the composer of the film, took to Twitter to announce the title via a special video. Going by the video, the film is believed to be an alien invasion comedy.

Rumoured to have been shelved a year ago, the film was revived after it went back on the floors last week. 24 AM Studios, the makers of the film, recently shared a picture from the sets and wrote on its twitter page: “Happy to have kick started the last two schedules of our production no 5 after a brief gap; starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Ravi Kumar. Thanks to all those who supported us throughout.”

The film features Rakul Preet Singh as an astronomer. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens next year. Ravikumar had spent over a year on the film’s pre-production. The film took a lot of time to materialise due to the exhaustive research work.

“I told Ravi that he can go work on another film and come back when I’m done with all my existing commitments. But he insisted that he will work on the pre-production and keep everything ready by the time I’m ready to join,” Sivakarthikeyan had said. It has already been confirmed that the film will have music by double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who has even agreed to croon the opening song of the album.

Recently, Sivakarthikeyan revealed that he has decided to forego his remuneration for the project. He also confirmed that he will reunite for Ravi Kumar for another project to make up for the time lost on this project. Last seen on screen in superhero film Hero which bombed at the box-office, Sivakarthikeyan also has Tamil comedy Doctor in his kitty.

