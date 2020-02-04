e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Regional Movies / Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-fi film with Ravikumar titled Ayalaan

Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-fi film with Ravikumar titled Ayalaan

Sivakarthikeyan’s science fiction film, to be directed by Ravi Kumar, is supposed an alien invasion comedy. It also stars Rakul Preet Singh.

regional-movies Updated: Feb 04, 2020 15:15 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in films like Hero and Doctor.
Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in films like Hero and Doctor.
         

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming Tamil science-fiction film, which was rumoured to be shelved over a year ago, has been titled Ayalaan, its makers have announced. AR Rahman, the composer of the film, took to Twitter to announce the title via a special video. Going by the video, the film is believed to be an alien invasion comedy.

Rumoured to have been shelved a year ago, the film was revived after it went back on the floors last week. 24 AM Studios, the makers of the film, recently shared a picture from the sets and wrote on its twitter page: “Happy to have kick started the last two schedules of our production no 5 after a brief gap; starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Ravi Kumar. Thanks to all those who supported us throughout.”

The film features Rakul Preet Singh as an astronomer. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens next year. Ravikumar had spent over a year on the film’s pre-production. The film took a lot of time to materialise due to the exhaustive research work.

Also read: ‘Only Hina Khan will watch her own film,’ says KRK; Rocky Jaiswal, Karanvir Bohra come to her defence

“I told Ravi that he can go work on another film and come back when I’m done with all my existing commitments. But he insisted that he will work on the pre-production and keep everything ready by the time I’m ready to join,” Sivakarthikeyan had said. It has already been confirmed that the film will have music by double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who has even agreed to croon the opening song of the album.

Recently, Sivakarthikeyan revealed that he has decided to forego his remuneration for the project. He also confirmed that he will reunite for Ravi Kumar for another project to make up for the time lost on this project. Last seen on screen in superhero film Hero which bombed at the box-office, Sivakarthikeyan also has Tamil comedy Doctor in his kitty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘By 1 pm tomorrow’: Arvind Kejriwal taunts BJP to declare CM name
‘By 1 pm tomorrow’: Arvind Kejriwal taunts BJP to declare CM name
BJP leaders are Gandhi’s real bhakts, says minister on row over Hegde’s dart
BJP leaders are Gandhi’s real bhakts, says minister on row over Hegde’s dart
‘Just categorised freedom struggle, did not mention Gandhi’: Anantkumar Hegde
‘Just categorised freedom struggle, did not mention Gandhi’: Anantkumar Hegde
U19 WC: India pacer wins hearts with kind gesture for PAK batsman
U19 WC: India pacer wins hearts with kind gesture for PAK batsman
How did this humble car, which normally costs $5,000, sell for $1 million?
How did this humble car, which normally costs $5,000, sell for $1 million?
Miss Americana review: This Taylor Swift song should be heard
Miss Americana review: This Taylor Swift song should be heard
‘Implement the death verdict’: Rajya Sabha’s clear-cut message on Delhi rape convicts
‘Implement the death verdict’: Rajya Sabha’s clear-cut message on Delhi rape convicts
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

Regional Movies