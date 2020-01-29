Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-fi gets a new lease of life, team resumes work after a year

regional-movies

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming Tamil science-fiction film, which was rumoured to be shelved over a year ago, has finally been revived and the team went back to shoot on Tuesday. 24 AM Studios, the makers of the film, shared a picture from the sets and wrote on its Twitter page: “Happy to have kick started the last two schedules of our production no 5 after a brief gap; starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Ravi Kumar. Thanks to all those who supported us throughout. Title announcement in few days.”

Happy to have kick started the last two schedules of our #ProductionNo5 after a brief gap; starring our very own @Siva_Kartikeyan and directed by @Ravikumar_Dir.

Thanks to all those who supported us throughout.

Title announcement in few days 👍 pic.twitter.com/SVMtlZ7x9X — 24AM (@24AMSTUDIOS) January 28, 2020

The film features Rakul Preet Singh as an astronomer. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens next year. Tipped to be a sci-fi comedy, it is rumoured that the film will feature a sub-plot about alien invasion.

Ravi Kumar had spent over a year on the film’s pre-production. In 2018, while promoting Seemaraja, Siva opened up about the project and the delay surrounding its commencement. “It is due to the exhaustive research work for the project that it has taken so much time. I told Ravi that he can go work on another film and come back when I’m done with all my existing commitments. But he insisted that he will work on the pre-production and keep everything ready by the time I’m ready to join,” Siva had said.

It has already been confirmed that the film will have music by double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who has even agreed to croon the opening song of the album.

Recently, Sivakarthikeyan revealed that he has decided to forego his remuneration for the project. He also confirmed that he will reunite for Ravi Kumar for another project to make up for the time lost on this project.

Last seen on screen in superhero film Hero which bombed at the box-office, Sivakarthikeyan also has Tamil comedy Doctor in his kitty.

