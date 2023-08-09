Fans of Rajinikanth offer special prayers at Thiruparankundram temple in Madurai for Jailer's success

Ahead of the release of Rajinikanth's film Jailer, his fans recently offered special prayers at Thiruparankundram Amman Temple. Jailer is set to hit the theatres on August 10 and his fans on Tuesday offered special prayers at the Amman Temple in Madurai for the success of the film. (Also Read | Jailer Showcase: Rajinikanth stuns in an action avatar, takes down goons with a menacing smile. Watch)

Rajinikanth in the poster of his upcoming film Jailer.

Fans performed special worship to the temple deity by offering unique penance Man Soru for the huge success of the movie. One of Rajinikanth’s fans told ANI, "I have been a Rajini fan for 40 years. From Rajini's Padayappa till today I have been doing various prayers for the success of Rajini's film. Today I am praying that Rajini's 169th film Jailer will be successful.”

"On behalf of Madurai district, we prayed for the success of Rajini's film jailer. Rajini is trying to make his fans good way. At the audio launch, Rajini told his fans not to drink and accordingly, we have taken a pledge not to drink,” another person said.

Jailer is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Jackie Shroff, Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles. Not only that, the makers have roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film.

Recently, production house Sun Pictures unveiled the trailer of Jailer. Sharing the video, they wrote in the caption, “Meet Tiger Muthuvel PandianThe much awaited #JailerShowcase is out now.”

The showcase video introduced Rajinikanth’s character ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, with two different avatars. The actor played a father of a police officer in the movie. The video also showed how a simple man fought bad guys with swords and guns.

Jackie Shroff can be seen in a never seen avatar. He also describes Rajinikanth’s character with an impact full dialogue. He said, “You have only seen him as a father of a Policeman but I’m familiar with his other face that you are not aware of.”

