Filmmaker Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya gets married, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin attends. See pics

Filmmaker Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya Shankar on Sunday got married to TNPL cricketer Rohit Damodaren in a private affair in Chennai. Among select invitees who attended the ceremony was the recently elected Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin.

Aishwarya is a doctor by profession while Rohit is a cricketer and plays league level for Madurai Panthers in the Tamil Nadu Premiere League (TNPL). Rohit’s father and industrialist Damodaren owns the team.

The wedding was a close-knit affair and it happened at a resort in Mahabalipuram, Chennai. The event was only attended by the family members of the couple, close friends and select guests of Shankar.

While Aishwarya is a practicing doctor, Rohit Damodaren is a cricketer.

Meanwhile, Shankar will soon commence work on the Hindi remake of his own Tamil hit, Anniyan. Ranveer Singh has been roped in for the remake which is expected to go on the floors later this year.

When the project was announced earlier this year, the original producer of Anniyan, Aascar Ravichandran, threatened Shankar with legal action over the remake.

Aascar Ravichandran had produced Anniyan, which released in 2005. The film starred Vikram, Sada and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. In a statement, he said he was shocked to know that Shankar has decided to remake the film without his consent.

Shankar's daughter's wedding was a strictly private affair.

“I am utterly shocked to know that you are likely to undertake the direction of a Hindi film by adopting the story of the movie, Anniyan. You are well aware of the fact that I am the producer of the said movie Anniyan. The entire story rights were purchased by me from the writer Sujatha (alias late Rangarajan) for which full payment was done by me to him and necessary records are also available. I am the whole and sole owner of the rights of the storyline. As such, any such adaptation or remaking or copying the main plot of the said movie, without my permission, is totally illegal,” read the statement.

Also read: When Neena Gupta told Masaba Gupta why she can't become an actor: 'Jis tarah tumhara shakal hai...'

Responding to Ravichandran’s allegations, Shankar said that the script and story belong to him. In a statement, Shankar wrote: “I am shocked to receive your mail dated 14.04.2021 stating that you own the storyline of the movie Anniyan. In this context, I submit that the movie was released in the year 2005 and everyone associated with the movie was aware that the script and storyline belong exclusively to me and in fact, the movie was released with the tag: Story, Screenplay and Direction by Shankar. I have not assigned any script or screenplay to any person, and continue to retain the right to exploit the script in any manner I deem fit. As the admitted author of the literary work, my rights cannot be interfered with under any circumstances.”

Shankar also has Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 in the pipeline.