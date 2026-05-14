Frustrated Suriya fans protest at Puducherry theatre over Karuppu release delay as he misses projected 25 crore opening

Tamil actor Suriya’s fans donned custom-made Karuppu T-shirts, brought along confetti, crackers and dhols to celebrate, even garlands and milk to bathe his posters with before watching the RJ Balaji film, also starring Trisha Krishnan. To their shock, some were met with closed gates while others only found out after being let inside that Karuppu’s shows had been cancelled. Frustrated fans in Puducherry staged a protest against producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures over the delay. (Also Read: Karuppu release delay explained: What stands in the way of Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's much-awaited film)

Suriya fans in Puducherry stage protest

Suriya's fans were not thriller over the delay in release of Karuppu.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An Instagram-user named Mubarak has been providing updates to fans in Puducherry since Thursday morning. First, he posted a video of excited fans at the Jeeva Rukmani theatre cheering as they pour milk over a garlanded poster of Suriya. They even threw confetti and lit smoke bombs in celebration.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The celebratory mood, however, soon changed when fans were informed that the Karuppu show had been cancelled. Fans who were B-boying to the film’s songs were soon left scratching their heads amid no updates from the production house. A group of fans donning Karuppu T-shirts sat down outside the theatre and began chanting slogans against producer Prabhu. Despite the show’s cancellation, many stayed back to get updates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The celebratory mood, however, soon changed when fans were informed that the Karuppu show had been cancelled. Fans who were B-boying to the film’s songs were soon left scratching their heads amid no updates from the production house. A group of fans donning Karuppu T-shirts sat down outside the theatre and began chanting slogans against producer Prabhu. Despite the show’s cancellation, many stayed back to get updates. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Much like the posts by Tamil Nadu theatre management online, Mubarak also mentioned that he was told the film was delayed due to financial issues and the hope is that it’ll all be cleared by the evening. Videos from theatres such as Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai also show fans waiting for an update on the film’s release.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: Emotional RJ Balaji breaks down, apologises to fans for Karuppu release delay; ‘manifests’ evening shows for Suriya film)

Karuppu likely to hit screens only on May 15

Amid reports that Dream Warrior Cinemas has not made on-time payments to release the Key Delivery Message (KDM) to theatres, PVR INOX confirmed that Karuppu will only be released on May 15. On Thursday afternoon, they posted clips from the film’s trailer, writing, “Dark. Fierce. Unpredictable. One man. One rage. One story that’s about to shake the screens. Get ready to witness the power of #Karuppu at PVR INOX on 15 May!”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hyderabad’s Prasads Multiplex management also confirmed that 5 PM shows have been cancelled. They confirmed that the delay was due to KDM not being released, writing on Wednesday evening, “#Karuppu — I will update the status at 7 AM tomorrow. Tamil content has already been received. We are currently waiting for the KDM, and the status will be known only by morning. Telugu content is yet to be received.” On Thursday afternoon they wrote, “5pm slot shows are cancelled. Your refund has been initiated.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Karuppu opening that could have been

The exhibitor from RKP Cinemas in Pudukkottai predicted that Karuppu could have had an ₹25 crore opening had everything gone according to plan. “#Karuppu had a fantastic advance bookings across all our properties. Probably its one of the career best advance sales for @Suriya_offl," read their X post.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"If the film had released as per plan, Day 1 will be sure shot 25cr + even in working day. Hopefully everything will get sorted soon and the film will release as per plan from evening/night shows. Stay strong @RJ_Balaji brother,” they further added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON