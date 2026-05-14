Emotional RJ Balaji breaks down, apologises to fans for Karuppu release delay; ‘manifests’ evening shows for Suriya film

Filmmaker RJ Balaji’s Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu was supposed to hit screens on May 14, but the shows were cancelled at the last minute. After bookings for the film didn't open on Wednesday evening, Balaji told fans he doesn’t have an answer for the delay. After the morning and afternoon shows were cancelled, he released a video apologising to fans while breaking down. RJ Balaji broke down while talking about delay in Suriya-starrer Karuppu release.

RJ Balaji breaks down as he apologises to fans Balaji posted a video on his Instagram on Thursday afternoon in which he addressed fans while sitting in a car. In the video, he said, “Hello everyone, I am here to give an update. I hope this is the last one. I’m really sorry to all the fans. It shouldn’t have happened. I know people travelled to watch this film in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and other places. I’m really sorry for that.”

The emotional filmmaker broke down as he added, “I am really hopeful the issues will be resolved by 6 PM this evening. I am manifesting for Karuppu to be released on May 14 and for it to become a blockbuster. I am very hopeful. A lot of people have let go of so many things. Suriya sir has given so much. So, sorry for the delay. Sorry for making you go through all this stress. But it’ll all be worth it when the film releases this evening.”

He ended his video with, “God is with us; all will be good. God bless us all. Thank you.”