CM Vijay gets a special note of thanks from makers of Suriya and Trisha's Karuppu for granting permission for 9 AM show

In a post on their official X account, the banner of Dream Warrior pictures, shared a picture of Vijay sitting on the CM office, signing a notice. In the caption, they noted, “Special thanks to our honorable Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay for granting the special permission for the 9AM shows of #Karuppu. #Karuppu - FDFS begins at 9AM, from May 14th.”

Karuppu is one of the most awaited films of the year. Starring Suriya in the lead role, the mass action entertainer promises the actor in his vintage avatar. Ahead of the film's release this Friday, it was revealed that the shows are set to begin as early as 9 AM. The first day first show starts at 9 AM. The makers of Karuppu have now thanked new CM of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, for granting permission for the early shows.

Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji and also starring Trisha Krishnan, is produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under their production banner, Dream Warrior Pictures.

Suriya's note for Vijay after landmark win A week ago, on the day of the Tamil Nadu election results were declared, Suriya had congratulated Vijay for his grand debut in politics with TVK. His party secured a majority. Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. He took oath as the CM of Tamil Nadu on May 10.

“Receiving the love and support of the people is a blessing. Tamil Nadu has great faith in my friend Vijay. My heartfelt congratulations to him as he is about to begin a new chapter in Tamil Nadu politics,” he wrote on X.

TVK caused a major political earthquake in Tamil Nadu by beating both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two main players in the state for decades. TVK, which created a record by winning 108 seats in its debut assembly polls, went on to amass the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member assembly. The majority mark in the assembly is 118.

Vijay refused to form an alliance with any central or regional party before he contested his debut election, even as many around him did. Filmmaker Sundar C contested in alliance with AIADMK, while Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) joined hands with the DMK right before the election. With Vijay potentially becoming the next Chief Minister of TN, he is expected to take a step back from cinema. His final film, Jana Nayagan, is yet to be certified by the CBFC, having been delayed since January.