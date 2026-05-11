‘Karuppu is not made for people on social media’: RJ Balaji says he wanted to show the Suriya of Ayan and Singam

RJ Balaji said on stage, “I don't want to overpromise and underdeliver. It is a very entertaining, mass masala film with Suriya sir we always love. Ayan, Singam… all the films that we have seen of him… so that is the Suriya sir I wanted to show in this film. The film is made for people of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra… It is not made for people on social media. It is made for those who celebrate cinema in the darkness of cinema halls, not for those who do postmortems on social media. Not for them. This is for all of us to celebrate.”

The Karuppu trailer promises ‘peak mayhem’ for ardent Suriya fans. The star is in action mode as he makes a mass entry and goes on to kick and punch his way through his enemies. The RJ Balaji film, which also stars Trisha Krishnan , is all set to hit theatres on May 14. Ahead of the release, the makers were present at a promotional event at the Nishagandhi Auditorium in Trivandrum. On stage, the director shared a few words about the film and what fans can expect.

In Karuppu, Suriya plays someone who not only excels in street fighting but also knows how to win court battles, as he is portrayed as a lawyer in the film. The trailer delivers many whistle-worthy moments as Suriya nails the action sequences, with a peppy background score from Sai Abhyankkar.

About Karuppu Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji and is based on a screenplay by Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan, and Karan Aravind Kumar. It is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. In addition to Suriya and Trisha, the film also stars Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada, Natty Subramaniam, and Supreeth Reddy.

GK Vishnu, who handles the cinematography of Karuppu, took to his X account and thanked Balaji after the trailer release. He said, “It was always a wishlist for me to do a proper mass entertainer with @Suriya_offl sir. Working with Mera Bhai @RJ_Balaji has been such an amazing fun filled journey. You moved me in so many ways. We carried this film with a lot of love, emotion and belief from the heart to the screen. Seeing the trailer finally come out is a very emotional moment for all of us. Very happy to be doing this big film with my thambi @SaiAbhyankkar such a pure energy and brings so much positivity wherever he goes. Big thanks to our producers @prabhu_sr and Prakash sir for trusting me. Hope you all enjoy the #KaruppuTrailer. Watch it on your HDR phones and TVs with full brightness ON.”