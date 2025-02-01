Gautham Vasudev Menon backtracks on disowning Dhanush's Enai Noki Paayum Thota: ‘It's just a joke’

Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon is busy promoting his Malayalam debut, the Mammootty-starrer Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse. During the promotional run, he spoke about regretting making the 2019 film Enai Noki Paayum Thota with Dhanush and Megha Akash. In an interview with Cineulagam, he now clarified what he meant. (Also Read: Gautham Vasudev Menon wishes Suriya headlined Joshua: ‘When I see Kill and Marco, I feel…’) Megha Akash and Dhanush in a still from Enai Noki Paayum Thota.

Gautham Vasudev Menon clarifies statement on ENPT

In a Galatta Plus interview, when Gautham was asked about ENPT, he smiled and replied, ‘somebody else made the film’. A few days later, he told the Hollywood Reporter India, “The only film I regret doing is Ennai Nokki Paayum Thota, and I've been joking about it. I'm not shirking away from my responsibilities, but it's my way of not owning the film.”

Now, the director-actor clarified that he was just ‘joking’ because he was dissatisfied with the film’s output. When asked about his recent statements, Pinkvilla translated what he said in Tamil as, “It’s just a joke that I said ENPT isn’t my film. But it was wrongly interpreted. I was not satisfied with its second half, as I faced challenges during the shoot. People working in my office told me how my words were misunderstood, though I said them in a lighthearted manner. Hence, I decided to set the record straight. I am not active on social media.”

Upcoming work

Gautham recently directed his first Malayalam film, the Mammootty-starrer Dominic and The Ladies’ Purse. The film was released in theatres on January 23 and received mixed reviews. His film Dhruva Natchathiram with Vikram has been pending release for a long time now. He was last seen as an actor in Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai 2 with Vijay Sethupathi and Soori. He will soon star in Dragon and Jana Nayagan in Tamil, Bazooka and Varaaham in Malayalam.