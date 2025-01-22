Menu Explore
Gautham Vasudev Menon disowns ENPT with Dhanush; wishes Suriya headlined Joshua: ‘When I see Kill and Marco, I feel…’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jan 22, 2025 08:04 PM IST

In a recent interview, director Gautham Vasudev Menon looked back on some of his films, reflecting on their successes and failures.

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon reflected on the successes and failures of his previous films in a recent interview. Talking to Hollywood Reporter India, the director was candid about regretting helming a Dhanush film and had this to say about his most recent release. (Also Read: Mammootty rejected Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, reveals Gautham Vasudev Menon: '20 mins into the narration, he was in')

Megha Akash and Dhanush in Enai Noki Paayum Thota; Varun and Raahei in Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha.
Megha Akash and Dhanush in Enai Noki Paayum Thota; Varun and Raahei in Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha.

Gautham Vasudev Menon on his films

The director reflected on the success of the re-release of Madhavan and Dia Mirza-starrer Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, which wasn’t a box office success when it was released in 2001. He then revealed that after watching Kill and Marco, he thinks his recent film starring Varun and Raahei would’ve fared better if it had a different lead actor.

He said, “I think a film like Joshua would've been seen and appreciated by a lot more people had it starred an actor like Suriya. When I see films like Kill and Marco, I feel Joshua could've been made with guys like that. With all due respect to Varun, I feel he came with the baggage of the films he had done before (Comali, Seeru).”

Gautham then confirmed what has been rumoured for years: that the 2019 Dhanush and Megha Akash-starrer Enai Noki Paayum Thota continues to be a thorn in his side. He said, “The only film I regret doing is Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta, and I've been joking about it. I'm not shirking away from my responsibilities, but it's my way of not owning the film.”

This comes a few days after Gautham first refused to acknowledge Enai Noki Paayum Thota as a part of his filmography, then said ‘somebody else made the film’ when asked about it in a Galatta Plus interview. The film had faced numerous delays due to financial issues and received a lukewarm response. Dhanush and Gautham also reportedly had a falling out during the filmmaking process.

Upcoming work

Gautham recently directed his first Malayalam film, the Mammootty-starrer Dominic and The Ladies’ Purse. The film will be released in theatres on January 23. His film Dhruva Natchathiram with Vikram has been pending release for a long time now.

