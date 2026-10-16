How Nelson Dilipkumar pays homage to 50 years of Rajinikanth and his indisputable stardom with a single massy dialogue

Anyone who has seen Rajinikanth growing up knows that he is a different beast on-screen compared to his much simpler persona off-screen – a mark of a good actor if there’s one. The star who shows up in real life sans makeup, tailored suits, or wig tends to go all out with his characters. Voluminous hair, sunglasses, cigars and an effortless swagger have become his trademarks through the years for a reason. In 2002, Rajinikanth tried to portray this dichotomy in his personality on-screen, but failed commercially with Baba. The filmmakers who grew up watching him, though, including Nelson Dilipkumar with Jailer 2, have gotten this formula down pat.
(Also Read: Jailer 2 movie review: 75-year-old Rajinikanth aura farms for 3 hours in a Nelson Dilipkumar film and it is all fans need sometimes)
The two sides of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian
Much like Rajinikanth, his character, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, has two opposing sides. On one side of the coin is the doting grandfather, father, and husband. Someone who’s busy with daily chores like polishing his grandson’s shoes or buying vegetables. And on the other is the jailer, who is capable of stomach-churning violence when push comes to shove. He chops off heads with far more ease than he restocks the racks at the supermarket where he works. Muthu also lets out the ‘superstar’ in him only when there’s a need for it. Through both films, an unassuming man turns into an unbeatable force with ease that’s hard to master.{{/usCountry}}
Much like Rajinikanth, his character, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, has two opposing sides. On one side of the coin is the doting grandfather, father, and husband. Someone who’s busy with daily chores like polishing his grandson’s shoes or buying vegetables. And on the other is the jailer, who is capable of stomach-churning violence when push comes to shove. He chops off heads with far more ease than he restocks the racks at the supermarket where he works. Muthu also lets out the ‘superstar’ in him only when there’s a need for it. Through both films, an unassuming man turns into an unbeatable force with ease that’s hard to master.{{/usCountry}}
Deep Dive
What dialogue in Jailer 2 pays tribute to Rajinikanth’s 50 years in cinema?
How does Nelson Dilipkumar pay homage to Rajinikanth in Jailer 2?
How is Tiger Muthuvel Pandian’s character similar to Rajinikanth?
Honouring 50 years of Rajinikanth
If one is willing to look, Nelson pays homage to Rajinikanth, his mannerisms and his career all through the film. A Bollywood star makes a cameo and thanks him, promising to remember everything he had done for him in their reunion after 40 long years. He also pulls off the trademark sunglass flip that ‘90s kids would often try to ape. But Rajinikanth has not been shy in expressing his hesitation about his stardom and fame. He still misses his job as a bus conductor in Bengaluru. Muthu seems to be living the anonymity that Rajinikanth dreams of.
But more than anything, there’s a single massy dialogue that comes towards the end of the film that honours and captures how indisputable his stardom is. “Countless attempts have been made by people to bring me down in 50 years; no one could,” says a nonchalant Muthu as he lights up a cigar. He then walks in slow motion after blowing up a bad guy, collar up, with her fellow superstars Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff by his side. This, after numerous young stars have tried and failed to be as effortlessly massy on screen. A 75-year-old is still holding down the fort, and irrespective of its flaws, Jailer 2 is proof of that.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.