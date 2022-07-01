Huma Qureshi says 'Tamil, Telugu industries not talking down to audience'

Huma Qureshi recently shared her experience of working in the South Indian film industries, and applauded them for pushing boundaries with their films. She expressed excitement about pan-India films and the increase in the number of multilingual films in recent months. The actor also said that she feels Tamil and Telugu films don't talk down to their audience. Also Read| Huma Qureshi transforms into chef Tarla Dalal for new biopic

Huma Qureshi has appeared in two Tamil films- Rajinikanth-led Kaala in 2018, and Ajith-led Valimai in 2022. The actor said in a recent interview that there has been a phenomenal change in how actors who work across industries are perceived these days.

She told ETimes, "People have realised that there is a lot to learn from them. Industries like Tamil and Telugu are not talking down to their audience. In fact, they are pushing their boundaries. The stories are contextual, they pride themselves in the cultural references, they are personalised, nuanced, and have a massive scale. The southern industries have done this repeatedly."

Huma added, "The way things are going, multilingual projects are the in thing. For every actor and talent involved, the audience base increases. I feel thrilled that I did my second Tamil film, Valimai. I have learned so much by sharing screen space with Thala Ajith and Rajinikanth sir. Not just as an actor, but also as an audience member, I am excited about these big pan-India films. Why should we have so many boundaries within our country anyway? We need to shake things up a bit in these seminal times. "

Apart from Valimai, Huma was seen on the screen this year in a special appearance in Shikayat song in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will be next seen playing the title role in Tarla, a biopic on renowned chef Tarla Dalal. She also has a crime-comedy drama Monica, O My Darling in the pipeline. She stars alongside Rajkumar Rao and Radhika Apte in the Netflix original.

