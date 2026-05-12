‘Indian students must be protected from the mafia’: Kamal Haasan as NEET exam gets cancelled over alleged paper leak

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities". Actor Kamal Haasan has reacted strongly to the cancellation, saying that the hard work of 22 lakh students has been shattered because of this.

What Kamal Haasan said over NEET cancellation

Kamal Haasan has reacted to the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 examination.

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Taking to X, Kamal wrote in Tamil: “The hard work and dreams of 22 lakh students who studied day and night for the NEET entrance exam have been shattered by criminal conspiracies. Who will take responsibility for this mental agony?”

He went on to add, “To date, I don’t recall even a single NEET exam being conducted without allegations of malpractices. That’s why we are fighting to bring education back under the state list.”

“Indian students must be protected from this unjust NEET exam and the mafia operating behind it,” he concluded in the post.

Take a look!

Why was NEET cancelled?

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{{^usCountry}} NEET (UG) is the nationwide entrance examination conducted by the NTA for admission in undergraduate medical programmes. The examination for students seeking admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges will now be held afresh on dates to be notified separately. In a statement on X, the Agency said the decision was taken in the interest of maintaining transparency and preserving trust in the national examination system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NEET (UG) is the nationwide entrance examination conducted by the NTA for admission in undergraduate medical programmes. The examination for students seeking admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges will now be held afresh on dates to be notified separately. In a statement on X, the Agency said the decision was taken in the interest of maintaining transparency and preserving trust in the national examination system. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "On the basis of inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately," the agency said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "On the basis of inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately," the agency said. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on Tuesday demanded a time-bound probe and strict accountability of those behind the alleged leak. "Such repeated failures expose serious gaps in the system responsible for conducting one of the country's most important examinations," FAIMA national chairperson Dr Jaideep Kumar Choudhary said. Students protested on the cancellation in Delhi. Workers of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) were seen holding placards and raising slogans during the demonstration.

The exam, held by the NTA for nearly 23 lakh registered candidates, was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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