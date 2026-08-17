Internet digs out old podcast of Anupama Parameswaran saying Dhruv Vikram decides what she posts: ‘Real Arjun Reddy’

Actor Anupama Parameswaran has been vocal lately about an unnamed ex-boyfriend whom she dated for two years. Calling him ‘narcissistíc’, she described the kind of control she faced in the relationship. Even as many believed she was talking about her Bison Kaalamaadan co-star, Dhruv Vikram, some on the internet dug out an old podcast as proof that she was indeed talking about him. (Also Read: ‘Would've ended in divorce’: Anupama Parameswaran reveals she postponed engagement, slams those calling her gold digger)

When Anupama Parameswaran said Dhruv Vikram decides what she posts

Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran were rumoured to be dating for two years.

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In October 2025, on Nikhil Vijayendra Simha’s podcast, Anupama spoke about Dhruv being the director Mari Selvaraj’s favourite on set. She also joked about the podcaster using this as ‘clickbait’ and ‘ragebait’ when posting it on YouTube. The actor then asked the host to be careful because Dhruv selects everything she and the film’s team post.

When the shocked host asked Dhruv if it was true, the actor asked Anupama to stop ‘feeding fodder’ to the host. She then clarified, “No, now for promotions, we click a lot of pictures. In that, I have no voice, nor do others (in the cast and crew). We don’t say anything; we have no opinions. So, he selects it all. He will select which picture I look good in to post it. Rajisha and I don’t look good in most pictures.”

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{{^usCountry}} Later in the interview, she also spoke about changing her food habits. “I am not particular about food. He was on a strict diet, very, very strict diet. I used to feel paavam. This boy, he was on a strict diet. As was Rajisha (Vijayan). And I will be sitting and eating, like sambar sadam, and nice fried rice, and butter chicken, and all. They’ll eat salmon, sauteed veggies, and all of that. But because I like healthy food too, it’s okay. I started eating salmon with them,” she said. Internet thinks it’s proof against Dhruv Vikram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later in the interview, she also spoke about changing her food habits. “I am not particular about food. He was on a strict diet, very, very strict diet. I used to feel paavam. This boy, he was on a strict diet. As was Rajisha (Vijayan). And I will be sitting and eating, like sambar sadam, and nice fried rice, and butter chicken, and all. They’ll eat salmon, sauteed veggies, and all of that. But because I like healthy food too, it’s okay. I started eating salmon with them,” she said. Internet thinks it’s proof against Dhruv Vikram {{/usCountry}}

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The clip of the re-surfaced interview circulated on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. “Dhruv's reaction right after Anupama reveals he micromanages her Instagram posts. She had to cover it up immediately,” wrote one Redditor. “Oppressor is Blinking in morse code to threaten the victim,” claimed another. Referring to how Anupama compared her ex to Dhruv’s father, Vikram’s Anniyan role, one Redditor wrote, “Bro is living in his dad's character (anniyan) in a movie irl.”

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“Okka second ala aparichitudu vacchi velladu. Papam Debbaki cover cheyyadaniki try chesindhi anupama cutie.(For a second, Aparichitudu/Anniyan resurfaced. Cutie Anupama tried to cover it up),” wrote a fan. One X-user even wrote, “She did right by coming out of the relationship.” Dhruv debuted in Kollywood in 2019 with the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy, titled Adithya Varma. Some compared him to his debut role, leaving comments such as, “That’s why he suited the varma role to a T I think,” and “Real Arjun Reddy pola (like).”

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Anupama recently resurfaced on Instagram after months with posts about a controlling ex-boyfriend. This came after fans had joined the dots that Anupama and Dhruv were dating. The actor also claimed on Dhanya Varma’s YouTube channel that she postponed their engagement because she believed their marriage would’ve ended in divorce.