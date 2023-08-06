Jackie Shroff reveals Rajinikanth apologised to him during Jailer shoot; recalls his reaction: 'I was almost teary-eyed'

Jackie Shroff opened up about working with veteran actor Rajinikanth in Jailer, and recalled an incident from the set. The actor told News18 in a recent interview that Rajinikanth said sorry to him during Jailer's shoot as he forgot to say bye to Jackie and left the set after wrapping up his shoot. Jackie said Rajinikanth came back on the set only because he had not said goodbye to him. This made Jackie emotional, and he almost cried because of Rajinikanth's sweet gesture. Also read: Jackie Shroff spotted shirtless on sets of Rajinikanth’s Jailer in Jaisalmer. Watch

Jackie Shroff calls Rajinikanth brilliant

Jackie Shroff will be seen with Rajinikanth in Jailer.

Jackie told News18, “Although everything has changed, Rajinikanth Garu (brother) remains the same. His modesty and regard for everyone have remained constant over the years. He is the most humble superstar there has ever been. His is stardom beyond hits and flops. When one works with him, the experience is enriching. Rajini Garu is a very different person on screen. Every time he appears on film, he undergoes a complete transformation. And as soon as he leaves his character, he stays the same. His style, the way he walks, talks, looks, the way he does everything with his glasses, whatever property he has, I think he’s brilliant.”

Jackie on why Rajinikanth said sorry to him

Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist in Jailer. The actor has previously collaborated with Rajinikanth in the 2014 animated action film Kochadaiiyaan and the 1987 movie Uttar Dakshin.

Recalling how Rajinikanth apologised to him during the shoot of their upcoming film Jailer, Jackie said in the same interview, “I remember he had wrapped his shoot for the day and was leaving for his home. I still had certain scenes to shoot. He had sat in his car but decided to come back only because he had not said ‘bye’ to me. He came and said, ‘I am sorry I forgot to say goodbye to you. If you need me, I will stay back.’ I was almost teary-eyed but held on to my emotions. It was a sheer pleasure working on a film where he’s the leading man and we’ve done our guest appearances. Whatever we’ve done, we’ve enjoyed every bit of it because he has loved us and given us a lot of love and respect. He took care of us like his family members."

About Jailer

The official trailer for Rajinikanth's Jailer, titled Jailer Showcase, was released earlier this month. Marking his first film in two years, the Jailer trailer promises a full action-packed entertainer. The trailer also gave a glimpse of Jackie Shroff as he threatens Rajinikanth over a phone call. Jailer also stars Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vinayakan in supporting roles.

