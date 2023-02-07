Jackie Shroff spotted shirtless on sets of Rajinikanth’s Jailer in Jaisalmer. Watch

Actor Jackie Shroff, who had last worked together with Rajinikanth in Uttar Dakshin over three decades ago, is once again sharing screen space with him in upcoming Tamil film, Jailer. The film’s shoot is currently underway in Jaisalmer and a video clip of Jackie from the sets has surfaced on social media. Also read: Rajinikanth’s car mobbed by fans in Jaisalmer as he shoots for Jailer. Watch

In the video, Jackie Shroff can be seen greeting his fans and shaking hands with them as he leaves the shooting spot. In the clip, Jackie can be seen walking shirtless with just a brown shawl around his shoulders. It is the exact look that was also seen in the poster the makers released on Sunday to announce he’s part of the project. He is later seen standing near his car and greeting fans with folded hands.

On Sunday, the makers of Jailer officially revealed that Jackie Shroff is part of the project. They also released a poster welcoming him on board. It is rumoured that Jackie plays one of the antagonists in Jailer. His entire portion will be filmed in the film’s ongoing schedule across Rajasthan.

In Jailer, Rajinikanth plays a prison jailer and the film has been predominantly shot inside a prison. The film also stars Shivrajkumar and Mohanlal in key roles apart from Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan.

In Tamil, Jackie was last seen in Rendagam, which also featured Arvind Swamy and Kunchako Boban. In 2019, he played the main antagonist in Vijay’s Bigil, which was a major box-office hit. Jackie’s other notable appearances in Tamil films include Aaranya Kaandam and Maayavan.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Tamil film Annaatthe. The film, which was also produced by Sun Pictures, also starred Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khushbhu Sundar, Meena and Jagapathi Babu. Annaatthe turned out to be a dud at the box-office. Sun Pictures apparently signed up Rajinikanth for Jailer to make up for the losses of Annaatthe, and they even slashed his remuneration by 50 percent.

