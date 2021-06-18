Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Jagame Thandhiram movie review: Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj's new film is a chore to sit through
tamil cinema

Jagame Thandhiram movie review: Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj's new film is a chore to sit through

Jagame Thandhiram movie review: Karthik Subbaraj tried to pull a Kabali with Dhanush but he disappoints big time with his new film, out on Netflix India.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Jagame Thandhiram movie review: Dhanush, in a still from Karthik Subbaraj's new film.

Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram comes across as a very ambitious film about immigrant politics. Unfortunately, what it ends up being, in spite of its promising premise, is a convuluted gangster drama about a local goon, Suruli from Madurai, played effortlessly by Dhanush.

Jagame Thandhiram opens in London, where a key member of a local gang, headed by a man named Peter, is killed by member of a rival gang, headed by Sivadoss, an immigrant from Sri Lanka who is gradually strengthening his grip over the city. Peter employs Suruli (who gets a gallery-pleasing introduction stretch in Madurai) to help him take care of Sivadoss.

Watch the Jagame Thandhiram trailer here:

At nearly three hours long, the film is a chore to sit through. Jagame Thandhiram never takes itself seriously, but it wants to discuss some pressing problems, like the state of immigrants, particularly the Sri Lankan Tamils who’re fighting to be accepted in Britain. This is a noble idea, but what’s the point of having a great idea when a film can’t keep you invested for most of its running time.

Despite Dhanush’s earnest efforts, Suruli isn't someone you can easily root for. He appears to be largely self-centered, and all it takes to transform him into a more endearing character is one sob story about the Tamils in Sri Lanka. Karthik Subbaraj tried to pull a Kabali with Dhanush but he disappoints, big time.

Also read: Suruli in Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush's five other characters that became popular

The casting is also one of the reasons why the film doesn’t quite work. Most of the foreign actors feel totally lost. James Cosmo gets a few decent scenes, and he's the film other stand-out performer, besides Dhanush. Joju George is majorly miscast as Sivadoss, and hardly makes any impact. The film’s editing plays spoilsport; it’s chopped and stitched together in a way that some scenes absolutely make no sense.

Jagame Thandhiram

Director - Karthik Subbaraj

Cast - Dhanush, Joju George, James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Ravi, Kalaiarasan

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jagame thandiram jagame thanthiram dhanush karthik subbaraj

Related Stories

tamil cinema

Karnan movie review: Dhanush’s film is a powerful, bold portrait of caste-based riots and police brutality

PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 03:43 PM IST
tamil cinema

Suruli in Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush's five other characters that became popular

PUBLISHED ON JUN 15, 2021 04:43 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people

Dog scared of vacuum cleaner warns netizens about ‘monster’ in adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP