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Jailer 2 movie review, release live updates: Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, shatters box office records

By Abhimanyu Mathur
Oct 15, 2026, 09:45:19 IST

Jailer 2 movie review & release live updates: Rajinikanth is returning to the big screen with a rare sequel in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, and Mithun Chakraborty.

Jailer 2 movie review & release live updates: Rajinikanth returns in the much-anticipated sequel.
Jailer 2 movie review & release live updates: Rajinikanth returns in the much-anticipated sequel.

Jailer 2 movie review & release LIVE updates: Rajinikanth is back as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, the follow-up to his 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, was released in theatres today amid massive hype and expectations from the trade....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 15 Oct 2026, 09:45:18 AM IST

    Jailer 2 movie review & release LIVE: Advance booking update

    Jailer 2 earned a staggering 37 crore gross in advance booking for its opening day in India. The film sold over 18 lakh tickets in pre-sales.

  • 15 Oct 2026, 09:35:05 AM IST

    Jailer 2 movie review & release LIVE: Fans dance outside theatre

  • 15 Oct 2026, 09:27:54 AM IST

    Jailer 2 movie review & release LIVE: Fans travel across India for Rajinikanth

    Many fans of the Tamil superstar have travelled thousands of kilometres to watch the film in Chennai. PTI spoke to one such fan, Raj Choksi, who travelled from Ahmedabad in Gujarat to watch the film at Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai.

    “Rajini sir is a living legend. I came to Chennai especially from Gujarat to watch his movie. The supporting roles by Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar made the first part unforgettable, and fans are eager to see who makes an appearance this time,” he said.

  • 15 Oct 2026, 09:23:45 AM IST

    Jailer 2 movie review & release LIVE: Soundarya celebrates release

    A day before the release, Rajinikanth’s daughter and director Soundarya Rajinikanth unveiled a promotional LED banner in Chennai. At Kashi Theatre in Chennai, Soundarya attended the banner unveiling event as a special guest and joined fans in dancing to a song from the first instalment of Jailer to celebrate the sequel’s release.

  • 15 Oct 2026, 09:15:01 AM IST

    Jailer 2 movie review & release LIVE: Fans celebrate Thalaivar's return

    ANI reported that from bursting crackers and thronging theatres early in the morning for the first-day-first-show to performing pujas, fans are celebrating Jailer 2’s release in their own special ways, turning the film’s opening day into a grand festive affair.

  • 15 Oct 2026, 09:11:12 AM IST

    Jailer 2 movie review & release LIVE: Rajini returns with a bang

    Jailer 2 has released in theatres on Thursday with packed early morning shows across Tamil Nadu and a heavy demand outside the state.

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