Jailer 2: Suraj Venjaramoodu is Dileep in Rajinikanth's next with Nelson Dilipkumar. See 1st look

A much-awaited update about Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 was finally dropped on Friday. The sequel to the 2023 hit Jailer will see Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa reprising their roles from the first film. However, the makers finally dropped who else stars in the film while introducing a new character from Jailer 2.

Suraj Venjaramoodu as Dileep in Jailer 2

Suraj Venjaramoodu to play Dileep in Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.

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The first character introduced in Jailer 2 was Suraj Venjaramoodu as Dileep. The video shows him smoking a cigar as he gets out of the car. The actor is seen sporting a new look. The makers are expected to drop more character introductions in the coming days.

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{{^usCountry}} Suraj is a Malayalam actor who is highly popular in the industry. He has starred in more than 250 films and has won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Comedian three times. In 2013, Suraj won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his lead role in Perariyathavar. He starred in the Malayalam film Mohiniyaattam this year. His most recent Tamil films were Youth and Kara after the 2025 film Veera Dheera Sooran. About Jailer 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suraj is a Malayalam actor who is highly popular in the industry. He has starred in more than 250 films and has won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Comedian three times. In 2013, Suraj won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his lead role in Perariyathavar. He starred in the Malayalam film Mohiniyaattam this year. His most recent Tamil films were Youth and Kara after the 2025 film Veera Dheera Sooran. About Jailer 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Jailer 2 sees Nelson Dilipkumar return as the film's writer and director. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. The film stars Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa. Mammootty and Shiva Rajkumar are expected to make cameos, as they did in the first part. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film hitting screens on October 15.

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After the film went on the floors, rumours were rife that Shah Rukh Khan and Nandamuri Balakrishna would feature in key roles or cameos. These were fuelled by Mithun telling Siti Cinema in December 2025, “My next is Jailer 2, where everybody is against me. Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar, all their characters are against me,” hinting that he plays the antagonist. This marks his reunion with Rajinikanth after Bhagya Debata (1995).

Later, reports surfaced that Jailer 2 will feature neither actor, but that Hrithik Roshan might make a cameo. The makers, however, stayed mum through it all. Clips of Jailer 2 were recently leaked online, but Sun Pictures cracked down on it.