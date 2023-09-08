Jailer actor G Marimuthu dies after suffering heart attack, his ‘untimely death’ shocks Tamil film industry

G Marimuthu died of a heart attack. The Tamil actor-director was seen in the recent Rajinikanth blockbuster Jailer. Film trade analyst and industry insider Ramesh Bala confirmed the news on X (earlier known as Twitter) on Friday, adding G Marimuthu was 57. He was known for his role in the Tamil television series Ethirneechal. He has also worked with filmmaker Mani Ratnam, among others, as an assistant director. Also read: Veteran actor RS Shivaji dies at 66

Actor-filmmaker G Marimuthu has died.

Ramesh Bala tweeted, "Shocking: Popular Tamil character actor Marimuthu passed away this morning due to cardiac arrest... Recently, he developed a huge fan following for his TV Serial dialogues... May his soul RIP!" In another tweet, he added, “He was 57...”

Marimuthu was rushed to hospital

G Marimuthu reportedly collapsed around 8.30 am on Friday morning, while dubbing for his TV serial Ethirneechal in Chennai. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, as per a tweet by Johnson, a public relations professional working in the South film industry.

"Shocking... director-actor Marimuthu passed away now at 8.30 am. Due to cardiac arrest. RIP Marimuthu," he tweeted. In another tweet, he said, “It has been confirmed that actor Marimuthu (58) who was dubbing for Ethireneechel serial this morning suddenly fainted and was taken to the nearby Surya Hospital, where he died due to chest pain...”

Tributes pour in for G Marimuthu

Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar tweeted, "So sad and shocked to hear of his passing of Marimuthu have worked with him a man with talent, gone so soon. Condolences to his family."

A fan tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the untimely demise of the versatile actor Marimuthu. His recent blockbuster was Jailer. He was a superstar on both the big and small screens. A tremendous loss for our industry. May his soul rest in peace."

Who was G Marimuthu?

He had worked in over 50 movies, apart from directing movies and acting in TV shows, as per a report by One India. In 1990, G Marimuthu left his hometown of Pasumalaitheri in Theni and moved to Chennai with dreams of becoming a film director.

Initially, he worked as a waiter in hotels, but soon he crossed paths with lyricist Vairamuthu, and eventually landed a role as an assistant director working with Rajkiran on films like Aranmanai Kili (1993) and Ellame En Rasathan (1995), according to the portal. Marimuthu continued his career as an assistant director, collaborating with renowned filmmakers such as Mani Ratnam, Vasanth, Seeman, and SJ Surya. He also worked as a co-director on Silambarasan's Manmadhan.

