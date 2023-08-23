Jailer box office collection day 13: Rajinikanth film slows down but will cross 300 crore soon in India

Jailer box office: Rajinikanth is back in Chennai after his spiritual vacation but his film Jailer continues to do wonders at the box office. The film is in its second week and collected around ₹4.5 crore on Tuesday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. It stands at ₹291.8 crore and is expected to cross the ₹300 crore mark at the domestic box office before the weekend. Also read: OMG 2 box office collection day 12: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi film slows down, earns ₹3.2 crore

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer had opened on August 10 at ₹48.35 crore and collected ₹42 crore on its first Sunday. It amassed ₹235.85 crore in its first week. After its second Sunday collection of ₹19.2 crore, the film slowed down. After collecting ₹5.7 crore on its second Monday, it dropped further to ₹4.5 crore on its second Tuesday.

However, Jailer still continues to create history at the box office. The film recently crossed ₹500 crore gross at the worldwide box office. It has also become Rajinikanth's second film to cross the ₹500 crore mark after his 2018 film 2.0.

Jailer follows the story of a retired police officer, who uses his connections with former prisoners to save his son from a gangster. It stars Rajinikanth, Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi and has Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Kishore in cameo roles. Tamannaah Bhatia has also performed a special dance number in the film, Kaavaalaa, which is a hit on the internet.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth reached Chennai on Monday after visiting several towns of religious importance in Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. He recently offered prayers at the Ram Janambhoomi and Hanuman Garhi temples in Ayodhya. His wife Latha Rajinikanth was also spotted in one of the pictures. On his trip, he also graced the screening of Jailer in Lucknow.

He was recently questioned by a section of the society for touching the feet of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath upon meeting him in Lucknow during the trip. "It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger than me. I have done that only," he told the reporters.

