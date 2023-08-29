Jailer box office: Rajinikanth film remains steady as it collects 319 crore in India in 19 days, eyes 650 cr worldwide

Rajinikanth's Jailer, which recently crossed the ₹600 crore mark worldwide, has been unstoppable at the box office. The film has grossed ₹612.41 crore worldwide in 19 days, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. Moreover, according to a report by Sacnilk.com, Jailer collected roughly ₹3 crore nett in all languages in India on its third Monday, taking its total to ₹319.35 crore, so far. Also read: Makers of Rajinikanth's Jailer to alter scene with contract killer wearing a Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey

Jailer box office collection: Rajinikanth made a comeback after two years with the action film.

The Tamil film, which has been dubbed in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu and was released on August 10, had opened at ₹48.35 crore nett in India in all languages. Jailer has so far earned more than ₹220 crore nett in Tamil Nadu alone.

Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter or X on Tuesday to share the figures, writing, “Jailer TN (Tamil Nadu) box office. Despite new releases, film continues to hold well. Week 1 - ₹159.02 crore. Week 2 - ₹42.83 crore. Week 3 Day 1 - ₹2.95 crore. Day 2 - ₹2.64 crore. Day 3 - ₹4.72 crore. Day 4 - ₹5.90 crore. Day 5 - ₹2.07 crore. Total - ₹220.13 crore.”

Globally, Jailer is getting closer to entering the ₹650 crore club. Sharing Jailer's worldwide numbers, the film trade analyst wrote in another tweet, “Jailer worldwide box office. The march begins towards ₹650 crore club. Week 1 - ₹450.80 crore. Week 2 - ₹124.18 crore... Week 3 Day 5 - ₹5.12 crore. Total - ₹612.41 crore.”

About Jailer

The Rajinikanth film, directed by Nelson, also stars Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in key roles. The film also marks the Tamil debut of Kannada superstar and late actor Rajkumar's son Shiva Rajkumar. Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal also makes a special appearance in the film, as does Jackie Shroff.

Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021 film Annaatthe, co-starring Nayanthara, Khushbu and Keerthy Suresh. The actor recently celebrated Jailer's box office success at a bash in Chennai. Earlier this month, Rajinikanth had spoken about Jailer's success, when he arrived in Lucknow.

Rajinikanth met the UP chief minister and photos and videos from their meeting were widely shared online. Prior to their meeting, Rajinikanth had told news agency ANI, “I will watch the film with the CM (Yogi Adityanath). It's God's blessing that the movie is becoming a hit.”

