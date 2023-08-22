Rajinikanth breaks silence after facing criticism for touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath's feet: ‘It is my habit to…’

Actor Rajinikanth reacted days after a section of the people on social media platforms criticised him for touching Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's feet. Recently, Rajinikanth met the UP CM at his residence in Lucknow. As quoted by news agency ANI, Rajinikanth now said that it is his 'habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis'. (Also Read | Internet reacts to Rajinikanth touching Yogi Adityanath's feet despite being older than him) Rajinikanth touched Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s feet.

Rajinikanth reacts to row over him touching UP CM's feet

On Monday night, Rajinikanth reached Chennai after travelling for the last few days. He briefly interacted with media persons outside the airport. When asked about his reaction to the row around touching the feet of the UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Rajinikanth said that he did that gesture out of respect. As quoted by news agency ANI, he said, "It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger than me. I have done that only."

Rajinikanth talks about Jailer

According to news agency PTI, Rajinikanth also thanked the people for making his latest movie Jailer a "grand success". When asked a question about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said he did not want to talk about politics. During his visit to Uttar Pradesh, Rajinikanth also organised a special screening of his film Jailer which was attended by UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. He also met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence.

Rajinikanth met UP CM last week

Last week, Rajinikanth, greeted the UP CM with namaste and then touched his feet. He also gave him a flower bouquet and they both posed for photographers. Several videos and pictures of the duo were shared on social media platforms.

People reacted to Rajinikanth touching Adityanath's feet

Reacting to a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), a person said, "The biggest facepalm and cringefest video of the month." Another tweet read, "What a fall!! 72-year-old Rajinikanth touching the feet of 51-year-old Yogi Adityanath..." A person also wrote, "This is shocking!"

However, several people also defended the actor. A person wrote on X, "Don't understand the hue and cry over superstar @rajinikanth touching the feet of @myogiadityanath. Apart from being a politician and chief minister of UP, Yogi ji is also an elevated Nath Yogi and the head of illustrious Gorakhnath Math. You bow to the lineage he represents!" Another person said, "Amazing respect for culture shown by none other than Thalaiva."

About Jailer

Rajinikanth's Jailer has been doing extremely well at the box office. The film, within 11 days of its release, earned ₹5 billion at the global box office. Sharing the update, trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to X, and stated that Jailer has crossed "over ₹500 crore ( ₹5 billion) gross mask at the at the WW [Worldwide] box office….2nd movie for superstar Rajinikanth in the ₹500 crore club after 2.0.” The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Shivrajkumar, and Kishore in cameos. Jailer follows the story of a retired police officer, who uses his connections with former prisoners to save his son from a gangster.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON