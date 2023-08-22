Jailer box office collection: Rajinikanth film becomes second fastest Tamil movie to gross 550 crore worldwide

Rajinikanth's latest film Jailer shows no sign of slowing down. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jailer has become the second fastest Tamil film to gross more than ₹550 crore worldwide. The action film, which was released on August 10, entered the ₹550 crore club on its 12th day in theatres, compared to 2.0, another Rajinikanth film from 2018, which had reached the milestone in only eight days. Also read: Jailer set to gross ₹550 crore worldwide

Rajinikanth's Jailer has taken the box office by storm.

Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on Twitter or X on Tuesday, “Jailer worldwide box office... enters ₹500 cr (crore) club in style on the 12th day. Second fastest to achieve this milestone from Kollywood after 2.0, which took only eight days. Rajinikanth, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal. Week 1 - ₹450.80 cr, Week 2 Day 1 - ₹19.37 cr. Day 2 - ₹17.22 cr. Day 3 - ₹26.86 cr. Day 4 - ₹29.71 cr. Day 5 - ₹12.54 cr. Total - ₹ 556.50 cr.”

Jailer domestic box office collection

On its second Monday, the film earned ₹7 crore nett in India in all languages at the domestic box office, as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. The film's India collection now stands at roughly ₹288.6 crore nett.

As per Manobala, Jailer is inches away from entering the ₹200 crore club in Tamil Nadu, collecting ₹194.7 crore, so far. The Tamil film has been dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

He tweeted on Tuesday, "Jailer TN (Tamil Nadu) box office. Film remains steady. Week 1 - ₹159.02 cr. Week 2 Day 1 - ₹6.29 cr. Day 2 - ₹5.60 cr. Day 3 - ₹9.47 cr. Day 4 - ₹10.35 cr. Day 5 - ₹4.06 cr. Total - ₹194.79 cr. Inching towards ₹200 crore mark in the state."

On Tuesday, trade analyst Ramesh Bala also tweeted, "After 2.0, Jailer becomes the second Kollywood movie to breach the ₹75 crore gross mark in Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)." In another tweet, he said, "Jailer is the first Tamil movie to breach the ₹60 crore gross mark in Karnataka."

About Jailer

The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, also features Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff also appear in Jailer. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

