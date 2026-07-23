Jana Nayagan box office collection day 1 (updated live): Vijay gets farewell with housefull shows, film mints 17 crore

Jana Nayagan box office collection: Vijay is set to end his acting career of 30 years in a smashing style. His final film, Jana Naayagan has released after a seven-month delay, and the hype is unimaginable. After a record-setting advance booking, the film took a roaring start, particularly in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, seeing houseful shows across the region. It is on course for one of the best starts in Tamil film history.

Jana Nayagan box office update at 3 PM

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 1: Vijay's final film is running to packed houses.

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Jana Nayagan earned ₹17 crore net in India by 3 PM, according to Sacnilk. The film started with a bang, with many screens in Tamil Nadu beginning early shows at 7 AM. The trade tracker reported that the Tamil version recorded occupancy over 73% for morning shows, with most in urban centres going housefull. However, Jana Nayagan’s earnings came largely from the original Tamil version only, with the Hindi and Telugu dubs falling flat. By 1 PM, the Hindi version brought in only ₹59 lakh with a mere 8% occupancy, while the Telugu version accounted for ₹80 lakh with 24% occupancy. It is clear that, while the craze in Tamil Nadu is staggering, the film lacks pan-India appeal.

Jana Nayagan on course for a record day

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{{^usCountry}} Jana Nayagan is expected to cross ₹50 crore net on its opening day, a feat only a handful of Tamil films have managed so far, including Vijay’s Leo ( ₹64.80 crore), Rajinikanth’s Coolie ( ₹65 crore) and 2.0 ( ₹60.25 crore). Jana Nayagan may not be able to overtake these films, but should comfortably beat some of Vijay’s biggest openers, such as Beast ( ₹49.30 crore) and GOAT ( ₹44 crore). Globally, it is expected to cross ₹100 crore gross on its opening day. This is again a feat that only three Tamil films have managed so far. All about Jana Nayagan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jana Nayagan is expected to cross ₹50 crore net on its opening day, a feat only a handful of Tamil films have managed so far, including Vijay’s Leo ( ₹64.80 crore), Rajinikanth’s Coolie ( ₹65 crore) and 2.0 ( ₹60.25 crore). Jana Nayagan may not be able to overtake these films, but should comfortably beat some of Vijay’s biggest openers, such as Beast ( ₹49.30 crore) and GOAT ( ₹44 crore). Globally, it is expected to cross ₹100 crore gross on its opening day. This is again a feat that only three Tamil films have managed so far. All about Jana Nayagan {{/usCountry}}

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Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, is Vijay’s final film before his full-fledged move to politics. The film was slated for release in January but had to be delayed after it could not obtain the certification from the CBFC. In the meantime, Vijay’s TVK won the TN Assembly Elections, and the star took oath as the state’s CM. The film features a prominent ensemble cast, including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain. The project has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, and editing by Pradeep E Ragav.