Jana Nayagan editor Pradeep E Ragav ousted from association despite no involvement in Vijay film's leak; here's why

Actor Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, was leaked online in HD print even before the film was certified by the CBFC. Even as the South Indian Film Editors Association (SIFEA) denied editor Pradeep E Ragav’s involvement in the leak earlier this month, it has nonetheless decided to temporarily suspend him. They detailed the reason for it in a press release.

Association suspends Jana Nayagan editor

Pradeep E Ragav had edited Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan with H Vinoth.

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In its press release, SIFEA mentions that Pradeep has been ‘temporarily suspended’ from the association. Explaining why, they wrote: “It has been confirmed before the association's executive committee that film editor Mr. Pradeep E. Ragav has continuously violated the laws of the Southern India Film Editor's Association by employing non-members as assistants on all the films he works on, including Jana Nayagan. This act is against the rules of the association.”

They reinstated that Pradeep is not ‘directly responsible’ for the leak; however, he has been suspended for negligence. “Furthermore, although Mr. Pradeep E. Ragav is not directly responsible for the illegal release of the film Jana Nayagan on the internet, he has admitted that his negligence was the cause. If this situation continues, there is a risk that the film industry will shut down. The Southern India Film Editor's Association has a duty to prevent such undesirable incidents from happening in the future,” they wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} An emergency executive committee meeting was held on April 17 to discuss the matter, with leading film editors and executive committee members pitching in. “The Southern India Film Editor's Association hereby announces the suspension of Mr. Pradeep E. Ragav. During this suspension period, the association will not provide any cooperation to Mr. Pradeep E. Ragav. Furthermore, we request brother associations to fully support this announcement.” the note ends. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An emergency executive committee meeting was held on April 17 to discuss the matter, with leading film editors and executive committee members pitching in. “The Southern India Film Editor's Association hereby announces the suspension of Mr. Pradeep E. Ragav. During this suspension period, the association will not provide any cooperation to Mr. Pradeep E. Ragav. Furthermore, we request brother associations to fully support this announcement.” the note ends. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What did editors’ association previously say {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did editors’ association previously say {{/usCountry}}

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At a press meet held by SIFEA president V Gopikrishna and Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) president RK Selvamani in Chennai earlier this month, they denied Pradeep’s involvement in the leak of Jana Nayagan. Gopi strongly denied any editor’s involvement in the leak of Jana Nayagan. He stated that the ‘editors will never do this kind of work’ and clarified that ‘an internal inquiry had already been conducted by their team’ in the matter.

The Chennai police’s cyber team arrested nine individuals in the case, including a freelance editor who is the alleged main accused. The police stated that the editor was working on another film at an editor’s studio, where he gained access to Jana Nayagan footage and leaked it.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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