Jana Nayagan release date confirmed: TN CM Vijay's final film to finally hit screens on July 23; know all details

H Vinoth’s Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan is finally hitting screens months after the lead star stood for elections and became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. On Wednesday, the production house KVN Productions confirmed the film’s release date after days of speculation. The release date indicates that it will hit screens in India a day before its overseas release.

Jana Nayagan release date confirmed

Jana Nayagan release date confirmed: Vijay plays the lead role in the H Vinoth film.

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The production confirmed that Jana Nayagan is releasing in theatres on July 23. Making the announcement, they wrote on social media, “Tested by fire. Forged by time. Built for history. The tougher the battle, The louder the victory. #JanaNayaganFromJuly23 #JanaNayakuduFromJuly23 #JanNetaFromJuly23.” They also released a new poster showing Vijay in a police uniform, holding a katana.

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{{^usCountry}} Many believed that the release date indicated that Jana Nayagan would hit screens in India a day earlier than overseas. Numerous foreign distributors of the film had already announced and opened bookings for the Vijay film on July 24. Even hours before the confirmation, the distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea announced the film’s release date as July 24. However, after the official announcement, new shows have been added overseas for July 23. Clash between father and son? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many believed that the release date indicated that Jana Nayagan would hit screens in India a day earlier than overseas. Numerous foreign distributors of the film had already announced and opened bookings for the Vijay film on July 24. Even hours before the confirmation, the distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea announced the film’s release date as July 24. However, after the official announcement, new shows have been added overseas for July 23. Clash between father and son? {{/usCountry}}

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Jana Nayagan hitting screens on July 23 means that Vijay’s film will clash with his son, Jason Sanjay’s debut directorial, Sigma. The Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah heist film is slated for release on July 31, with Lyca Productions yet to announce any change to the date. This comes amid rumours of a rift between father and son since the news of Sangeeta Sornalingam filing for divorce broke.

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Neither Sangeeta nor his children, Jason and Divya Saasha, attended his swearing-in ceremony as the new CM of TN. Only his parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba, and his cousins were present. Trisha Krishnan, whom he’s rumoured to be dating, was also front and centre at the ceremony. Jason is also reported to have dropped his surname for his debut film, though he hasn’t spoken about any of it publicly.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. It is touted to be an adaptation of Anil Ravipudi’s 2023 Balakrishna and Sreeleela-starrer Bhagavanth Kesari. The film was supposed to be released in January for Pongal, but was postponed due to a delay in CBFC certification. Recently, it was announced that the film was certified A after cuts and modifications.