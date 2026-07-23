Jana Nayagan Twitter reviews call H Vinoth film 'garbage'; say Vijay's aura, Anirudh's score not enough to save it

After several delays, a long-drawn legal battle, tussles with the CBFC, and even a leak, actor-turned Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, has finally released in theatres. The film, originally slated for a January release, is much anticipated as Vijay’s final outing as an actor. After early morning shows concluded on Thursday, viewers took to social media to share their first reviews of the film, and it has been a mixed bag so far, with praise for Vijay and composer Anirudh Ravichander’s score, but criticism for the script and pacing.

Jana Nayagan called garbage, H Vinoth criticised

A still of Vijay from Jana Nayagan,

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Sharing their review of the film after watching the first day first show, one viewer called the film garbage and criticised the director H Vinoth. “I have no words for how garbage Jana Nayagan was. Good lord man. Vijay and Anirudh carried tf outta that movie. STRAIGHT A**.”

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{{^usCountry}} Adding to the criticism of the director, another viewer tweeted, “H Vinodh Couldn't Make a Single Good Frame for Vijay's Last Film. He Simply Just Turned Kesari Into Tamil Film Without Any Engaging Factor. INTERVAL PORTION With Ravana Mavan Da Was Only Good Factor & Ani Can Only Lift The Film.” Jana Nayagan is inspired by the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari, and many fans have said that the remake looks like a worse version of the original. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding to the criticism of the director, another viewer tweeted, “H Vinodh Couldn't Make a Single Good Frame for Vijay's Last Film. He Simply Just Turned Kesari Into Tamil Film Without Any Engaging Factor. INTERVAL PORTION With Ravana Mavan Da Was Only Good Factor & Ani Can Only Lift The Film.” Jana Nayagan is inspired by the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari, and many fans have said that the remake looks like a worse version of the original. {{/usCountry}}

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Bobby Deol’s track absurd, VFX poor

Writing after just the first half, one reviewer called the film mediocre. “The interval block is solid and the main highlight so far. Apart from that and a few template elevation scenes, the execution has been sloppy. Bobby Deol’s villain track is absurd, the VFX is poor, and the core daughter emotion feels half baked. Vijay and Anirudh are holding this one together so far.”

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But some praise too

But there were others who felt the film delivered what it promised - being a mass entertainer. Calling it ‘best farewell to Thalapathy Vijay,’ one review read: “#JanaNayagan is a Surreal Experience. Emotional connect is biggest strength of the film , especially @actorvijay & Mamitha Baiju portions.

@anirudhofficial Background Score & Songs , GOOSEBUMPS !!!” Another praised the film’s screenplay and action, writing, “Screenplay is Smart With Excellent Connecting Scenes, Powerful Elevation Moments, and a Well-Written Inspector Role That Links Perfectly With the Villain. @_mamithabaiju Shares Emotional and Heartwarming Scenes With #ThalapathyVijay That Connect Beautifully With the Audience.”

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All about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, is Vijay’s final film before his full-fledged move to politics. The film was slated for release in January but had to be delayed after it could not obtain the certification from the CBFC. In the meantime, Vijay’s TVK won the TN Assembly Elections, and the star took oath as the state’s CM. The film features a prominent ensemble cast, including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain.