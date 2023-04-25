Jayam Ravi calls himself '100% Aishwarya Rai fan', shares his fanboy moment with actor. Watch

Actor Jayam Ravi called himself a '100 percent Aishwarya Rai fan' at a recent event. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Jayam shared a video as he travelled to Hyderabad for the promotions of his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan-Part 2. The clip started with Jayam deboarding an aircraft and exiting the airport. Later, he attended an event of the film dressed in ethnic wear. (Also Read | Jayam Ravi gets emotional ahead of PS-2 release, Vikram and his castmates give him a hug)

Jayam opted for a black outfit as he attended another event. Addressing the people, he said, "Hello Hyderabad, what kind of energy is this? When it comes to the Telugu audience, the energy never changes." After some time, speaking, seemingly with a woman, Jayam added, "I’m half-Telugu, half-Tamil ma'am but 100 percent Aishwarya Rai fan."

Later he also invited Aishwarya, who was dressed in a red and golden outfit, on stage. The duo shared a hug and later Jayam escorted Aishwarya to her seat. Sharing the clip, Jayam wrote, "Thanks for the love Hyderabad (heart eyes emoji). Fan boy moment (star eyes emoji)." He also added the hashtags--PS2, Chola tour, and Cholas are back.

Recently, during the promotions of Ponniyin Selvan 2 in Bengaluru, Jayam got teary-eyed. Following that, Vikram, Karthi, and Trisha Krishnan consoled and hugged him. In a video shared on Twitter, Jayam addressed the crowd, "I am sorry I am getting emotional. When I am happy, I get emotional.”

The video was captioned, "After Thanioruvan, he felt so emotional for #PS2 and shed happy tears for the love he is receiving for Arunmozhi Varman Was wholesome to see this video." Vikram gave him a tissue and also hugged him.

In Ponniyin Selvan, Jayam essays the role of Prince Arunmozhi Varman while Vikram is seen as his brother Aditha Karikalan. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan 2 also stars Karthi, Aishwarya, and Trisha. PS-2 will release on April 28.

The two-part Ponniyin Selvan chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhi Varman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. Ponniyin Selvan I was praised for its aesthetic value and layered characters and was reported as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022.

