Jyotika, Suriya can't take eyes off each other in inside pics from vow renewal at Scottish castle on 20th anniversary

Actors Suriya and Jyotika renewed their vows recently at a Scottish castle on their 20th wedding anniversary. Calling it ‘the sequel’, the couple celebrated 20 years of ‘love and war’ with their children, Diya and Dev, his brother Karthi, and their family and friends present for the special day. They also seemed to have a sundowner on a yacht later on to celebrate their marriage.

Suriya, Jyotika can’t keep eyes off each other at vow renewal

Jyotika and Suriya renewed their vows at a Scottish castle on their 20th wedding anniversary.

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On Tuesday evening, Jyotika posted a video that gave a glimpse of their vow renewal. Suriya could be seen tearing up as he caught a glimpse of Jyotika in white. On Wednesday, she posted pictures from the celebration, showing their friends and family having a ball.

Jyotika posted pictures of her and Suriya gazing into each other’s eyes and stealing kisses at the vow renewal and the after-party. She wrote, “Just sharing some moments from our special day with family and friends.” Revealing that the whole event was planned by New York-based Tartan Weddings, she also wrote that it was done in just three months. “Three months of work, poured in with so much heart. To everyone who made this possible! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} Jyotika also posted pictures of their family and friends, as well as the bridesmaids and groomsmen, who made their day special. “Fun, laughter and a memory for life with our most loved ones! Thank you all for being there for us,” she wrote, sharing group pictures from the ceremony and the party. Karthi could be seen grinning and standing by his brother’s side through it all. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jyotika also posted pictures of their family and friends, as well as the bridesmaids and groomsmen, who made their day special. “Fun, laughter and a memory for life with our most loved ones! Thank you all for being there for us,” she wrote, sharing group pictures from the ceremony and the party. Karthi could be seen grinning and standing by his brother’s side through it all. {{/usCountry}}

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Jyotika’s vows for Suriya

On Tuesday evening, Jyotika posted the vows she made to Suriya on their 20th wedding anniversary. A portion of it read: “I vow to be the best mother — not because I cook, or clean, or help, but because I smile, a smile that makes my children want to relive the story their appa amma lived. I vow, my Suriya, to always remain that imperfect wife, who fights, and then makes up, only to grow a little more closer to you each time.”

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She also added, “I vow to cherish our friendship most of all — because it’s rare to find your equal, your confidant, your gossip partner and your best friend, all living inside this one special man who also happens to be your husband and the father of your children.” Suriya and Jyotika married on September 11, 2006, in Chennai. They first met on the set of Poovellam Kettuppar (1999) and began dating. Suriya’s father, actor Sivakumar, reportedly initially opposed the marriage, but agreed when he stayed firm.