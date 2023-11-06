Kamal Haasan announces Thug Life, an action film with Mani Ratnam, on birthday eve. Watch

Kamal Haasan has announced his new film on the eve of his birthday. The actor has dropped the title announcement video of his new action film with Mani Ratnam, titled Thug Life. The film will reunite Kamal and Mani 36 years after their 1987 cult epic crime film Nayakan. (Also Read: Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 Intro: Senapathy strikes back on popular demand. Watch)

What's in the title announcement video?

Kamal Haasan plays a lone warrior in Thug Life

In the video, a lone figure stands in the middle of a barren, misty land. He's covered himself with a rustic cloak. He faces five men who are standing at a distance, holding various weapons, ready to charge at him. The camera then reveals Kamal's face, with his recent look of a dense moustache and beard.As the men approach him, he lets go of the cloak, revealing long locks, as he gears up to fight in a martial arts position. He then goes on to systematically and calmly take down the men. After eliminating all of them, he wears his cloak again and smiles at the camera. The title of the movie is then revealed to be ‘Thug Life.’

About Thug Life

Thug Life will be co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film has an ensemble cast of Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan, Abhirami, and Nasser. Mani will collaborate with his frequent crew, including cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran, editor Sreekar Prasad, and music composer AR Rahman.

Besides Thug Life, Kamal will also star in Indian 2, the sequel to Shankar's 1996 blockbuster vigilante action film. He will reprise the role of Senapathy in the sequel, slated to release in cinemas on April 12, 2024. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Kamal will also star in Nag Ashwin's epic science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD, also starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. It is slated to release in cinemas on January 12, 2024.

