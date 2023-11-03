Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 Intro: Senapathy strikes back on popular demand. Watch

The wait for Kamal Haasan to return as Indian in the film's second instalment has been too long. The new promo, called ‘Indian 2 Intro,’ shows how the entire country has been waiting for the sequel. The Indian 2 promo, which once again introduces Kamal as ‘Indian,’ shows the actor in multiple looks. Also read: Siddharth on working with Kamal Haasan in Indian 2: ‘It is my love for him that made me an actor’

Kamal Haasan in stills from Indian 2 teaser.

The official X (formerly Twitter) page of Lyca Productions unveiled a slightly-less-than-2-minute-long teaser on Friday along with the caption: “Vanakkam India. Indian is back. Presenting Indian-2 An Intro.”

What's in the Indian 2 promo

The teaser opens with a hardly recognisable Kamal Haasan making a call from a phone booth from a distant country, while being disguised as a suited up man with greying hair and moustache. He tells the person on the other side, “Jaha pe anyay hoga, main waha zaroor aaunga, hindustani ki maut nahi hogi (Wherever there would be injustice, I will appear. Indian is immortal).” Soon a helicopter lands heads towards a ship (as if ready to land there).

Then there are many glimpses of how the rich are blowing up uncountable money over luxuries and the poor are paying heavy bribes to get their job done. A government employee denies a bribe of ₹6.5 lakh and quotes ₹8 lakh as the demand, and on the other hand, another government employee rejects a contract for not being paid the complete bribe amount.

As more glimpses of injustice done around the country are shown, many are seen tweeting about #ComeBackIndian to call their messiah. A man is seen wearing a big furry head of a mouse to disguise himself along with his Aadhaar card with the same look. People are shown beating plates as if giving a call to the Indian.

There are also quick glimpses of Siddharth, who is seen wearing a plate of currency notes on his chest. Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal among others also appear in the trailer.

More about Indian 2

Indian 2 went on floors in 2019 and the shooting came to a standstill in 2020 after a crane collapsed on the set, leaving 3 dead and 10 injured. The sequel comes 27 years after the first instalment.

The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and is written and directed by S Shankar of I fame.

