Kamal Haasan on Ponniyin Selvan 2: Mani Ratnam and team have worked together to make Tamil cinema international

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who lent his voice to Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2's narration, on Monday heaped praises on the ace filmmaker and cast of the film. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Hassan talked about his friendship with Mani Ratnam and praised his film. Also read: Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office day 4 collection: Aishwarya Rai's film earns over ₹200 crore gross worldwide

He said, "I am an artist, film producer, director and all of that. Secondly, my first proclaimed identity is that I am a cinema fan. And I am a Tamilian. So I am so proud that the technical expertise and unique talent of Tamil are now for everyone and the world to see. And altogether, I am not talking just about the stars incorporated or played for the story and I think the credit goes to Mani Ratnam. Mani Ratnam takes a lot of valour to do a film of this size like a production. Mr Mani Ratnam, the team the cinematographer, the musician, everybody they have worked together to make Tamil cinema international. And this is people that have embraced which is a good sign that Tamil Cinema is probably moving towards the golden age and expected to go in that direction. It's a very moving moment for two friends who started speaking about cinema and he has gone ahead and done it."

Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, is the sequel to the 2022 film. Actor Kamal Haasan has lent his voice to the film's narration. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman composed the music for the film. The period drama hit the theatres on April 28.

Actors Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu reprise their roles in the second instalment of the epic drama that narrates the story of the Chola Dynasty.

The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel series of the same name. Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 covered one-third of the novel series and the rest was told in the second part. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman composed the music for the film.

