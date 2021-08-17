Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kamal Haasan renovates ancestral home, Suhasini Mani Ratnam shares glimpses, see pics

Kamal Haasan and his daughter Akshara Haasan were also seen in the pictures shared by Suhasini Mani Ratnam.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Kamal Haasan's ancestral home in Chennai is over 60 years old.

Actor Suhasini Mani Ratnam, in her latest Instagram post, shared images of her family home where she grew up with Kamal Haasan. Along with a few pictures that give a glimpse of the home, she also introduced the members of the family.

The Haasan family, as per reports, is said to have returned to their home after many months. The house, which is over 60 years old, had undergone major renovation.

In her post, Suhasini wrote: “Going back home to the family house in Eldams road. All the bright Hasans (sic).”

Suhasini went on to introduce every member of the family in the picture. “Picture one Sitting Rama. Hasini, Kamal, Charu Hasan, Komalam, Dr Nandhini Bashini Standing. Anu (Radha) Gautham, Akshara (sic).”

Over 21,400 people like the pictures. Actor R Madhavan and Shruti Haasan were one among them.

On the career front, Suhasini was last seen in Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai, in which she directed a segment. She is also part of upcoming Tamil magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan, which is being directed by her husband Mani Ratnam.

Last year, Suhasini hosted a chat session with Mani Ratnam on her Instagram page. Many fans sent videos of themselves asking questions and a select few were answered by the Roja filmmaker. Apart from fans, the live session was also joined by R Madhavan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Khushbu Sundar among others.

Also read: Not Sidharth Malhotra, Salman Khan wanted Aayush Sharma as Shershaah Vikram Batra, hoped it would be his debut film

One of the highlights of the session was the interaction with Madhavan. Suhasini pointed out that Madhavan changed Mani Ratnam’s life by introducing him to golf. Madhavan joked about how he challenged Mani Ratnam to beat him at the game.

