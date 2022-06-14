Kamal Haasan says he will 'repay all loans' as Vikram earns 300 crore worldwide: 'I will eat to my heart’s content'

Actor Kamal Haasan said that with the amount which has come his way, after his new film Vikram crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the box office, he will repay all his loans. At a recent press meet, he also said that now he will eat to his ‘heart’s content’ and ‘give whatever’ he can to my family and friends. He also revealed that earlier, when he said he can 'earn ₹300 crore in a snap’ nobody understood it. (Also Read | Vikram box office day 10 collection: Kamal Haasan’s film earns ₹300 cr worldwide)

Vikram is an action drama directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das. Suriya also has a cameo in the film, where he essays the role of Rolex.

As quoted by Indian Express, Kamal said at the press meet, “If everyone should progress, you need a leader who doesn’t have to worry about the money. When I said that ‘I can earn ₹300 crore in a snap’, nobody understood it. They thought that I was beating my chest. You can see now it’s coming (Vikram box office collection)."

He also said, "I will repay all my loans, I will eat to my heart’s content and I will give whatever I can to my family and friends. After that, if I don’t have anything left, I will say I don’t have any more to give. I don’t have to pretend to help others by taking someone else’s money. I don’t want any grand titles. I just want to be a good human being.” As per the report, Kamal addressed the media after launching a blood-donation campaign in Chennai on Monday.

Earlier, industry tracker Ramesh Bala on Twitter revealed that Vikram joined the ₹300 crore club worldwide. He tweeted on Monday, “At the end of 2nd weekend, #Vikram has crossed the ₹300 Cr gross mark at the WW box office (sic).” He also said that this is the first ₹300 crore film for Kamal Haasan in his entire career.

Recently, Chiranjeevi hosted a dinner for Kamal at his residence to celebrate the success of Vikram. It was also attended by actor Salman Khan. Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi dropped a string of images from his meeting with Salman and Kamal. "Absolute joy, celebrating and honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh and team at my home last night. What an intense and thrilling film it is!! Kudos My friend!! More Power to you," he captioned the post.

Kamal Haasan also shared the same pictures on Twitter and thanked Chiranjeevi for his gesture. "Thank you @KChiruTweets gaaru. Was nice reminiscing our time together under KB. It was nice chatting up our mutual friend @BeingSalmanKhanbhai as well. Great evening. Thanks to all in your family who took care of us," he tweeted.

