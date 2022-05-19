Kamal Haasan says Suriya’s ‘incredible’ cameo in Vikram will take the story ‘probably into part 3’

The trailer for Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Vikram released earlier this week. The film is an action thriller and sees the three popular actors come together for the first time. However, fans were thrilled when the film’s director Lokesh Kangaraj announced that there was a fourth star in the film. Tamil star Suriya has a cameo in the film, something fans had suspected for quite some time. In a recent interview, Kamal Haasan opened up about what Suriya’s appearance means for the film. Also read: Vikram: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms Suriya’s ‘powerful’ cameo, fans try to spot him in trailer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

News of Suriya's cameo surfaced in May. A video of Suriya and Kamal meeting on a film set had been shared online. But it wasn’t until the film’s trailer launch last week that the film’s team confirmed it. Without revealing anything about Suriya’s character, Lokesh had said that he wanted the casting to be a surprise for the audience, but since the news got leaked, he went ahead and announced it.

Speaking to Film Companion at the Cannes Film Festival, Kamal Haasan finally opened up about Suriya’s cameo in the film. When asked to comment on the ‘rumour’, the veteran actor said, “It’s no more a rumour. We had to put up our hand and admit that Suriya is playing an incredible last minute appearance. That should take the story a little further, probably into part 3.” This implies that Vikram not only has a sequel but a planned third part already. However, Kamal did not divulge too many details about it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suriya was the chief guest at the film’s audio and trailer launch. There, Kamal Haasan had thanked Suriya for graciously accepting the offer, despite being asked to join the shoot at the last minute.

Tipped to be a high-octane action-thriller, Vikram also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das, among others. The film releases in theatres on June 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON