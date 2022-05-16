Vikram: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms Suriya’s ‘powerful’ cameo, fans try to spot him in trailer

The news of actor Suriya playing a cameo in Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil’s anticipated Tamil movie, Vikram, made headlines in May. A video of Suriya and Kamal meeting on a film set had gone viral. This led to filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj confirming that Vikram will see Suriya in a powerful cameo role, at the audio launch of the film. Read more: Kamal Haasan's Vikram promises to be a star-studded action-thriller

Without revealing anything about Suriya’s character, Lokesh had said that he wanted the casting to be a surprise for the audience, but since the news got leaked, he went ahead and announced it. At the audio launch event, actor Kamal Haasan thanked Suriya for graciously accepting the offer, despite being asked to join the shoot at the last minute.

Vikram marks the maiden collaboration of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Tipped to be a high-octane action-thriller, the film also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das, among others.

The eagerly-awaited trailer was released on Sunday, and it hardly gave away the plot. What it did offer was a glimpse at the film’s grand scale of action, packed with guns, explosions and gangsters.

Sharing the trailer, Lokesh wrote on Twitter that he dedicated it to his guru Kamal Haasan.He tweeted,“My way of showing love and gratitude to my guru @ikamalhaasan. Here is the trailer of Vikram(sic).”

Suriya fans are speculating about his appearance in Vikram.

Actor Suriya's fans have shared several tweets in which they've tried to spot him in the trailer. Sharing an image from the trailer, one fan asked if Suriya plays the leader of a gang? Another fan wrote that if audiences would've walked into the theatres without knowing about Suriya's cameo in the film, the experience would've been so much different.

Meanwhile, Kamal has confirmed that he’s collaborating with Malik director Mahesh Narayanan. He said that he has come on board the project as a writer apart from playing the lead role.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON