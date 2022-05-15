Vikram trailer: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil come together in action-packed thriller

The trailer of Kamal Haasan’s forthcoming Tamil action-thriller Vikram was unveiled on Sunday. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, which also features a star-studded cast of Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi and Suriya in a cameo role, promises to be a high-octane action thriller involving cops and gangsters. The film will be released in theatres on June 3. Read more: Shoot of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram wraps up, co-star Fahadh Faasil celebrates in Pushpa style. Watch

While the trailer hardly gives away the plot, what it does offer is the glimpse of the film’s grand scale of action. It is packed with guns, explosions and gangsters. Vikram marks the maiden collaboration of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Tipped to be a high-octane action-thriller, the film also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das, among others.

Sharing the trailer, Lokesh wrote on his Twitter page that he dedicates it to his guru Kamal Haasan. He wrote, “My way of showing love and gratitude to my guru @ikamalhaasan. Here it is the trailer of Vikram (sic).”

Fans took to the comments section to heap praise on the trailer. Many pointed out that they were spellbound to see Kamal Haasan in such an avatar. One fan wrote: “Completely spellbound by the trailer after ages seeing Kamal sir in this avatar. @Anirudhofficial killed it. Fafa and Sethupathi will be bonus... Waiting (sic).” Another user wrote: “Fanboy tribute at its peak (sic).”

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj described the trailer as brilliant.

Vikram was supposed to be wrapped up in November 2021. However, the shoot had to be postponed after Kamal Haasan tested positive for the coronavirus. Eventually, the makers decided to shoot the entire schedule indoors in a specially built set for the sake of Kamal’s health. A set with more than 50 damaged cars was shifted to Binny Mills, Chennai, for the final schedule where a major action sequence was shot earlier in 2022.

Meanwhile, Kamal recently confirmed that he’s collaborating with Malik director Mahesh Narayanan. He confirmed that he has joined the project as a writer, apart from playing the lead role.

Speaking at a media interaction a few months ago, Kamal shared the status of his upcoming projects. Kamal also shed light on Indian 2, which has been stalled for the last few months. Talking about Indian 2, he said nearly 60% shoot is complete and efforts are being put to resolve the conflicts surrounding the project and finish the pending shooting.

