Kamal Haasan slams lathicharge on student protesters: ‘Children were met with barricades and batons’

Tamil actor and Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, Kamal Haasan, has weighed in on the ongoing nationwide protests over the NEET controversy with a powerful message on social media. Calling attention to the mounting concerns around the country's education system and the tragic loss of young lives, the actor-politician voiced his support for the protesting students. He also urged activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite fast, saying the country would need his voice in the days ahead.

Kamal Haasan backs students and appeals to Sonam Wangchuk

Kamal Haasan condemns NEET crisis, backs protesting students and urges Sonam Wangchuk to end fast. ((Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times))

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Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kamal Haasan wrote, “We should have listened when one child cried. Instead, we waited until far too many of our children died. A system where coaching replaces learning, anxiety replaces curiosity, and criminality replaces merit is rotten. A nation has failed when its children are met with barricades and batons instead of answers.”

The actor also urged Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite fast, whilst he is in the hospital. “@Wangchuk66, the nation will need your conscience for the journey ahead. Please end your fast,” he added.

Backing the students and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), he concluded by saying, “To the children of India: You are the best of us. You have done your duty. It is now time for the country to do its duty by you. May your dreams forever be bigger than our failures. @cockroachisback #CJPProtest.”

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What is the protest about?

{{^usCountry}} The protests began after allegations of a NEET paper leak sparked widespread outrage among medical aspirants, many of whom questioned the fairness of the examination process. The anger grew stronger following reports of several students dying by suicide, with many pointing to the intense pressure of the exam and the uncertainty surrounding it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The protests began after allegations of a NEET paper leak sparked widespread outrage among medical aspirants, many of whom questioned the fairness of the examination process. The anger grew stronger following reports of several students dying by suicide, with many pointing to the intense pressure of the exam and the uncertainty surrounding it. {{/usCountry}}

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Students, parents and supporters have gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and in several other cities, demanding accountability and reforms. The movement is being led by the satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which emerged after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant allegedly referred to unemployed youth activists as "cockroaches." Protesters later adopted the term themselves, turning it into a symbol of resistance.

Among the key demands are the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide, and the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk.

The movement gained further attention during the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march in Delhi. Although the protest started peacefully, clashes later broke out between a section of protesters and the police, leading authorities to use tear gas and batons. Demonstrations have continued since then, with protesters saying they will not stop until they see accountability, justice, and meaningful reforms to the examination system.

Celebs support the cause

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Amid the students protests that have become a nationwide movement, actors like Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Sonakshi Sinha, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Amol Parasher, Swara Bhasker and many more have voiced their opinions regarding the protests.