Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned as the Union Education Minister after days of nationwide protests over irregularities in NEET exams. As he announced it on Saturday and the Cockroach Janata Party withdrew its protest, after the Centre promised to fulfil their other demands, numerous stars reacted to the news. Celebrities such as Kamal Haasan and Pa Ranjith spoke about it on social media.

Kamal Haasan, Pa Ranjith react to Pradhan’s resignation

Kamal Haasan and other celebrities have reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

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Kamal had earlier on Saturday reacted to news of dialogue between the CJP and the government, writing, “Glad to see dialogue replacing confrontation. Dissent deserves dialogue. This is democracy in action. Pellet guns, electric shock batons and nail-studded lathis have no place in the land of Bapu. Equally, attacks on security personnel and public property must be examined fairly. Accountability cannot be selective.” After news of the resignation broke, he wrote, “Vox Populi,” with an Indian flag – the Latin phrase for voice of the people.

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{{^usCountry}} Pa Ranjith reposted a picture of the CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke holding the Constitution, writing, “Every time democracy withstands a challenge, it echoes the genius of Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He knew that power must remain accountable to the people, and he gave India a Constitution capable of defending that principle across generations. Today’s victory is a reminder that constitutional values outlast political power. #cockroaches won. Jai Bhim! @abhijeet_dipke #banneet.” He also called for a ban on the NEET exams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pa Ranjith reposted a picture of the CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke holding the Constitution, writing, “Every time democracy withstands a challenge, it echoes the genius of Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He knew that power must remain accountable to the people, and he gave India a Constitution capable of defending that principle across generations. Today’s victory is a reminder that constitutional values outlast political power. #cockroaches won. Jai Bhim! @abhijeet_dipke #banneet.” He also called for a ban on the NEET exams. {{/usCountry}}

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Chinmayi Sripaada, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Lakshmi Manchu chime in

Varalaxmi posted the news of Pradhan’s resignation on her Instagram Stories, adding, “History has been written... well done to all the gen z kids .. i bow down to you and every other person that was on ground and off supporting this cause .. #jaihind. This is Democracy.”

Lakshmi Manchu reminded that there was more work to be done, writing, “So happy our students got what they fought for! But we can't stop now! We need to catch those responsible for leaking the paper. Let's keep pushing and ensure this movement doesn't die here!” PM Narendra Modi pledged to set up fast-track courts to punish those involved in the leaks.

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Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Lakshmi Manchu's posts on Pradhan.

Chinmayi Sripaada posted a Google screengrab of how S Anitha, a 17-year-old student from a marginalised rural background in Tamil Nadu, could not secure a medical seat under the newly mandated NEET criteria despite scoring 98% in state boards. She died by suicide in 2017. Reminding everyone how her death had sparked protests in 2017, too, the singer wrote, “Anitha. Never forget.”

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Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post on July 25 after nationwide student protests called for his removal. The NEET exam paper leak and alleged irregularities, as well as student deaths, had sparked protests for accountability. The CJP and Sonam Wangchuk were at the forefront, before it took a life of its own.