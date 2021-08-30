Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi to Ajith’s Valimai: Tamil films gearing up for release in cinemas

The Tamil Nadu government has finally granted permission for cinema halls to reopen in the state from August 23. With the reopening of theatres across Tamil Nadu after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, several Tamil films – ranging both from small to star-studded are slugging it out for theatrical release.

Here’s a list of some highly anticipated Tamil films that will hit the screens soon.

Laabam

Late SP Jananthan’s Laabam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan, is confirmed to release in cinemas on September 9. It’ll be the first major mainstream Tamil release since the second wave of the pandemic. A socio-political thriller, the film is said to be about corporate greed and will be centered on a social activist, played by Vijay Sethupathi, fighting for the rights of farmers.

Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut with Arvind Swami in a still from Thalaivi.

Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi, on the life of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and legendary actor J Jayalalithaa, is gearing for release on September 10. Directed by AL Vijay, the film also stars Arvind Swami and Priyamani. The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar while Nirav Shah will crank the camera. Veteran writer Vijayendra Prasad of Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame was roped in to oversee the writing process.

Doctor

Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor, which was rumoured to have opted for direct-OTT release, is also gearing up for theatrical release. While the makers still haven’t officially announced its release date yet, the industry grapevine is that it will hit the screens in September. The film, directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, is tipped to be a dark comedy and marks the Tamil debut of actor Priyanka Arul Mohan.

Aranmanai 3

The third part in the highly successful horror-comedy franchise Aranmanai will also hit the screens in September. Directed by Sundar C, the film stars Arya and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles. As per the industry grapevine, the makers of the movie are eyeing September last week release in cinemas.

Valimai

Ajith in a still from Valimai.

Ajith Kumar’s long-awaited Tamil action-thriller Valimai will finally hit the screens on October 14. The team is currently filming a major action sequence in Russia which they’ll wrap up in a week and return to India. Produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya Gummakonda among others. Boney Kapoor had recently confirmed that Ajith plays a cop in the movie and that the film will be high on action.

Annaatthe

Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe has been confirmed for release in theatres this Diwali. The film, directed by Siva, is believed to be rural entertainer. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar among others. The makers have so far just release a motion poster. The trailer is expected to be unveiled in September.

