Kangana Ranaut wraps up her Chandramukhi 2 shoot, makers give her a grand send-off. Watch

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who on Wednesday wrapped up her portion in the upcoming Tamil film Chandramukhi 2, was given a grand send-off by the movie's makers. The team made Kangana cut two cakes as she bid adieu, and director P Vasu heaped praise on the actor for her ‘humble nature’. Kangana, on the other hand, shared a post in which she couldn’t stop raving about her co-star, Raghava Lawrence. Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares video of Holi celebrations from the sets of Chandramukhi 2. Watch

Chandramukhi 2 is the second part in the franchise. The first part featured Rajinikanth and Jyotika in key roles. On Wednesday, Kangana wrapped up her portion for the film. The team decided to surprise with a small send-off party. They got two cakes for her with sweet messages written on them.

In the video, director P Vasu can be seen calling Kangana ‘a wonderful heroine’ and ‘so down to earth’. The project marks the maiden collaboration of Kangana with Raghava Lawrence. She took to Twitter to share her experience of working with him.

“As I am about to complete my role in Chandramukhi today, I find it very difficult to say bye to many wonderful people that I met, Raghava Lawrence sir who is popularly known as Lawrence master cause he started his career as a choreographer actually as a back dancer but today (sic),” she wrote.

Continuing it in another tweet, she added: “He is not only a blockbuster filmmaker/ superstar but also an incredibly lively, kind, generous and wonderful human being. Thank you for your kindness, amazing sense of humour and all the advance gifts for my birthday sir. had such a great time working with you (sic).”

Chandramukhi 2 will feature Raghava Lawrence in the character of Vettaiyan, the role that was played by Rajinikanth in the first part. In April 2020, Lawrencce said in a Facebook post that he’s thrilled to be part of Chandramukhi 2. He said he’s taken actor Rajinikanth’s wishes and blessings to star in the project, which is a sequel 2005 Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi. The film, which is gearing up for release later this year, also stars Lakshmi Menon and Vadivelu among others.

