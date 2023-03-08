Kangana Ranaut shares video of Holi celebrations from the sets of Chandramukhi 2. Watch

On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut put up an Instagram Reel of how she was spending her Holi, celebrating with the crew members on the sets of Chandramukhi 2 in Hyderabad. The actor is currently shooting for the Tamil film directed by P Vasu. The horror comedy is a sequel to the 2005 film Chandramukhi which featured Rajinikanth and Jyothika. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares her list of 8 favourite films and it has only one Hindi movie. See here)

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "Holi this morning on Chandramukhi sets… (heart emoji)." In the video, which has the song Rang Barse from Silsila, Kangana is seen wearing a simple white salwar kameez with sunglasses. She also prepares a thali with different colours for Holi. She can then be seen applying colour on the faces of the crew members from Chandramukhi 2, including director Vasu. Towards the end of the Reel, a few crew members also add some colours on Kangana's face and the mood gets playful as some of them are quite unaware.

The video also features some stills of herself with the crew as their faces and clothes are splattered with Holi colours. Designer Neeta Lulla commented with a red heart emoji on her post. Fans also wished the actor both Happy Holi and Happy Women's Day in the comments section. One fan wrote, "Omg you changed the vibe of the set with your love colors and festive spirit. Will always remember this amazing experience. Happy Holi."

Chandramukhi 2 also stars Raghava Lawrence and Vadivelu. The Tamil film's climax song will be composed by Oscar nominee MM Keeravani and is choreographed by Kala. Kangana has previously acted in the Tamil films Dhaam Dhoom (2008) and the biopic Thalaivii (2021). She played actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa in the latter which was also released in Hindi and Tamil.

The actor has also finished work on the film Emergency on which she is producer and director. Kangana also stars as the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the period film. She also has the film Tejas in which she plays an Indian Air Force pilot. The Hindi film is due to be released later this year. She will also be part of another biopic of legendary theatre artist Noti Binodini, helmed by Pradeep Sarkar.

