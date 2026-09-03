Karthi jokes Lokesh Kanagaraj is ‘acting and roaming around’ instead of making Kaithi 2

It has been seven years since Kaithi was released, and it skyrocketed Lokesh Kanagaraj’s fame, while also kicking off his cinematic universe. The film is so well-loved that even today, actor Karthi is often asked about its sequel. He was recently promoting his upcoming film Sardar 2 when fans asked him for an update.

Karthi about Kaithi 2 with Lokesh Kanagaraj

Karthi and Lokesh Kanagaraj in stills from Kaithi and DC.

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At the pre-release event for Sardar 2, fans kept screaming for updates on Kaithi 2. Karthi smiled and replied, “We’ll get it done, we’ll get it done. First, we’re releasing Sardar 2, so watch that. Then we’ll launch Kaithi 2. I’m happy for all the love.” When the cheers reached a crescendo, he added, “I’ll have a word with Lokesh. He’s busy acting and roaming around right now,” promising fans he’ll ask the filmmaker about it.

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What he said about Kaithi 2 in the past

{{^usCountry}} After its release in 2019, Kaithi collected ₹106 crore worldwide at the box office. The film received rave reviews. The actor spoke to reporters after the film’s release and said, “Lokesh has asked for just 30 days of my call sheet to finish Kaithi 2. So, you can expect a sequel from us.” Lokesh also teased that ‘Dilli will be back’ in a post on X (formerly Twitter), much to everyone’s delight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After its release in 2019, Kaithi collected ₹106 crore worldwide at the box office. The film received rave reviews. The actor spoke to reporters after the film’s release and said, “Lokesh has asked for just 30 days of my call sheet to finish Kaithi 2. So, you can expect a sequel from us.” Lokesh also teased that ‘Dilli will be back’ in a post on X (formerly Twitter), much to everyone’s delight. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Lokesh went on to direct Vikram (2022) and Leo (2023) for the LCU, in addition to Master (2021) and Coolie (2025), but Kaithi 2 never materialised. In 2022, during the promotions of Viruman, Karthi said, “Kaithi 2 next year we are planning. After Lokesh finishes Vijay sir's film, we will start with this film.” The film never went on floors in 2023 despite the planning.

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However, this year the filmmaker announced the yet-to-be-titled AA 23 with Allu Arjun, but there hasn’t been an official update on Kaithi 2. During the promotions of Vaa Vaathiyaar, Karthi was yet again asked for an update on the film. He avoided the question and said, “He [Lokesh] will address that.”

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Karthi and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s recent work

After the 2024 hit Meiyazhagan and Vaa Vaathiyaar this year, Karthi will soon star in Sardar 2, a sequel to his 2022 hit. The film will be released in theatres on September 10. He also has Marshal, HIT: The Fourth Case, and other films lined up. After Coolie, Lokesh debuted as a lead actor in Arun Matheswaran’s DC. He is producing the LCU film Benz with Raghava Lawrence, Nivin Pauly and Ravi Mohan, as well as Mr Bhaarath now. AA 23 is yet to go on the floors.