Karthi on why audience in north found Ponniyin Selvan 1 difficult to follow: ‘They had problem...'

Actor Karthi, who is gearing up for the release of the second part in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, spoke about why PS1 (2022) couldn’t register the same kind of impact at the box office in the north as it did in Tamil Nadu. In a media interaction, he said that audiences in the north did find it a bit difficult to follow PS1. Also read: Ponniyin Selvan I overtakes Brahmastra, Vikram to become third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2022

Karthi was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I.

Karthi opened up on why PS1 couldn’t receive the same kind of response from audiences in the north vis-à-vis Telugu film Pushpa 1 and Kannada film Kantara.

“I think they (north audience) found it a little difficult to understand. That’s what I felt from my understanding of the reception. Imagine reading a novel with so many character names, you forget some of them when you reach the tenth page. Think that’s what happened with them,” Karthi said.

He further added that post the OTT release of PS1, they were able to get it. “I’ve been told they understood better. Therefore, I feel they will receive PS2 better when it releases in cinemas.”

In PS1, Karthi played the character of Vanthiyathevan. On playing the beloved character, he said that he considers himself extremely lucky, “I think each one of us would feel lucky to be part of this project. My mother usually doesn’t really talk to me about my films or my work. But she was thrilled to see me as Vanthiyathevan, and she called and told me how much she enjoyed watching me in the character."

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is gearing up for release on April 28. The first part told the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who would become the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). The film featured Jayam Ravi in the role of Arulmozhivarman while Vikram, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai and Sobhita Dhulipala were seen in other key roles.

The film went on to gross over ₹500 crore at the box-office globally. In Tamil Nadu, PS1 went on to become the highest grossing Tamil film of all time in Tamil Nadu after surpassing Kamal Haasan’s Vikram’s lifetime gross of ₹183 crore in the state.

