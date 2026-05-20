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Karuppu box office collection day 6: Suriya's film crosses 100 crore despite a dip midweek

Karuppu box office collection day 6: Suriya has delivered the biggest film of his career with this action thriller directed by RJ Balaji.

May 20, 2026 10:14 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Karuppu box office collection day 6: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu has become a hit with audiences. Scenes from inside the theatres have gone viral on social media where people are seen jumping, cheering and loving the action-packed avatar of Suriya after a long time. The film, directed by RJ Balaji, has now crossed the 100 crore mark within a week of release. (Also read: From Vijay victory to Karuppu's success, Trisha Krishnan is celebrating a stellar May)

Karuppu crosses 100 crore

Karuppu box office collection day 6: Suriya plays the lead role in RJ Balaji's actioner.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Karuppu crossed the 100 crore mark on Wednesday, after it collected 8.94 crore. It is a slight dip in collections compared to Tuesday, when it collected 12.75 crore. The film earned 15.50 crore on its opening day and showed a huge growth the next day, when it collected 24.15. On Sunday, the film collected 28.35 crore, its highest single-day collection so far. Monday saw a dip, as the film made 14.30 crore.

This brings the total India gross collections to 119.64 crore and the total India net to 103.99 crore so far. The film is already faring better than Suriya’s previous films and has beaten their lifetime collections. Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022) had collected 49.10 crore net in India in its lifetime. Kanguva (2024) made 70.37 crore and Retro (2025) collected 60.58 crore in its lifetime. Karuppu is faring better in Tamil than its dubbed Telugu version.

About Karuppu

He said, “If you happen to be seated near someone who appears to be touched by divine energy during a screening, please be kind. Please be present. Help them with water, with space, with a steady hand. Inform the theatre staff so they can be cared for with dignity. A moment of compassion from a stranger is, in itself, a sacred act. To our exhibitors and theatre partners across Tamil Nadu, we humbly request you to keep your staff prepared and sensitive to these moments. Please treat every such moment with the reverence it deserves. Karuppu belongs to the people now. The faith you've brought into the theatre is what has made this film what it is. Let us protect that faith together, with grace. Love, RJ Balaji.”

 
suriya rj balaji trisha krishnan
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